But the case isn't as open and shut as Republicans would like it to be. Even if you ignore the obvious differences between 2010 and 2014, and the fact that the establishment has defeated right wing candidates before—just ask Senator Tommy Thompson—there are several reasons to believe that getting someone like Thom Tillis nominated doesn't herald the end of the GOP's problem with its conservative base. It's just morphed into something different.

The most obvious reason is that Tillis isn't a Mike Castle-style Republican, and so conservative opposition to him is largely tribal. It's unclear what in his substantive record makes conservative activists believe he won't be a tribune for right wing causes, other than the fact that people like Mitt Romney wanted him to win the primary. And that's reflected in polls of actual voters, which had him winning not just among the GOP electorate but among Tea Party-identified voters as well.

If there's a controlled experiment here, it's the conservative movement's 2012 takeover of North Carolina, which was strategic and well-financed (in part by, yes, the Koch brothers), and turned the state into a laboratory of right wing policy. As state House Speaker, Tillis streamlined that agenda. That experiment proved it's possible to map the right's impossible national strategy on to a single, conservative-leaning state, and make huge gains. The question now is whether the politicians who thrive in such an environment can become credible state-wide candidates.

Thom Tillis is the guy who said this: "What we have to do is find a way to divide and conquer the people who are on assistance. We have to show respect for that woman who has cerebral palsy and had no choice in her condition, that needs help and that we should help. And we need to get those folks to look down at these people who choose to get into a condition that makes them dependent on the government and say, 'at some point you're on your own! We may end up taking care of those babies, but we're not taking care of you.'"

That was way back in 2011.