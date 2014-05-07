A surprising new CNBC survey released Tuesday found significant support among the rich for higher taxes on the wealthy and raising the minimum wage—nearly two-thirds of respondents, all of them worth at least $1 million, back both policies. Some liberals found the results encouraging. “If millionaires support an increase in the minimum wage," wrote ThinkProgress's Bryce Covert, "that might give life to the push by President Obama and Congressional Democrats to raise it to $10.10 an hour, which was recently quashed by Republicans in the Senate.”

Not so fast. When it comes to politics, millionaires are just as ideological as the rest of America. This poll proves it—you just have to look closer.

It’s difficult to collect a representative sample of the rich because there are fewer of them among the population, they respond more infrequently, and it's expensive to find them. The CNBC survey, which was conducted by the Spectrem Group in March, polled 514 people with “investable assets of $1 million or more" and has a margin of error of 4.3 percent. Here are the top line results:





Surprising, right? The conventional wisdom is that even if some high-income Americans like Warren Buffet support higher taxes on themselves, the majority want to lower their tax rate. But if the rich are widely willing to pay more in taxes, what are we waiting for?