It's easy to imagine how someone who wasn't paying close attention to the news on September 11, 2012 might still be unaware that a bunch of stuff was happening in the Middle East outside of Benghazi that day. But the designated chairman of the inchoate House Select Committee on Benghazi shouldn't be one of those people.

And yet here's Trey Gowdy, gabbing away on MSNBC this morning:

"Well, how many people were harmed in the Middle East in that time period? The second goal or third goal of Ben Rhodes' memo was to bring countries to justice for harming our citizens. What other country could they be talking about? I mean what else was being discussed after September 11, 2012 other than Benghazi?"

Taking those questions in order: Many (assuming you count non-Americans as people); Egypt and Yemen, among others; and, outside right wing fever swamps, a lot.