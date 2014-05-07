All that fuss about people not paying their Obamacare premiums? It’s looking more and more like a non-story.

As the number of people signing up for private insurance through Affordable Care Act marketplaces climbed past 6, 7, and eventually 8 million people, Republicans and their allies said the numbers were wildly misleading because large numbers of those people wouldn’t make payments. In other words, they would remain uninsured. Last week, Republican staff from the Energy and Commerce Committee published a report, based on data they collected from insurers, showing that the payment rate was just 67 percent—a figure Republicans were quick to publicize. "According to data provided to the House Energy and Commerce Committee by insurers, only 67 percent of enrollees in ObamaCare’s federal marketplace had paid their premiums as of April 15," Eric Cantor, the House Majority Leader, said. "These numbers stand in stark contrast to the White House’s previous assertions. While the administration was eager to declare that ObamaCare’s mandate had worked, it has so far not provided any substantive data to back that up."

It's true that the Administration hadn't released such data. But it was also true that complete data wasn't yet available—as the House committee report made very clear. By the middle of April, when the Committee asked for the numbers, people who had signed up for coverage at the last minute had just gotten (or were about to get) their first payment notices. The deadline for making those payments was still two weeks away. "The survey was so incredibly rigged to produce this result, it was a joke," one insurance industry source told TPM’s Dylan Scott. "Everyone who saw it knew exactly what the goal was."

Insurers had already indicated publicly that payup rates were running higher—between 80 and 90 percent. On Wednesday, a handful of executives appeared formally before the committee and reported the very same thing.

