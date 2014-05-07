In the 1990s, my fellow Ukrainians kept asking me, “Why are you always defending the Crimean Tatars? They are just going to betray us, like they did during the Cossack wars.” They were referring to the Battle of Berestechko of 1651, in which, as all Ukrainian schoolchildren learn, the Tatars withdrew their forces in the middle of the confrontation, causing the Ukrainian Cossack army to suffer debilitating losses at the hands of a Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth army.

Yet since Ukraine’s rebirth as an independent state in 1991, the Tatars have consistently proven to be faithful to the Ukrainian nation. They supported the steps the government took to establish democratic rule, even when that meant sacrificing their own interests. During the 2004–2005 Orange Revolution, the Crimean Tatars joined the cause of defending free and fair elections. A group of Tatars actively fought in the Euromaidan revolution that began in November.

Crimean Tatars trust that an independent Ukraine will have a democratic government that will protect their rights. They supported the government even when Ukrainian politicians deliberately stalled the resolution of their land-ownership claims and demands for autonomy. Both issues are existentially imperative for the Tatars because they might undo some of the damage done when Soviet state police deported the entire Tatar nation from Crimea in 1944. About half of the Crimean Tatar population died during, or as a result of, these deportations, and those who survived were stripped of their worldly possessions. Their children and grandchildren slowly returned to the peninsula after the fall of the Soviet Union, and many are now seeking to reclaim their familial land.

The other major ethnic groups who live on the Crimean peninsula, the Russians and the Ukrainans, both have another homeland. The Tatars only have Crimea, which they thought was secure under Ukrainian control. But then came the Russian invasion in February. Even during those difficult days, the Mejlis (the representative governing body of the Tatars) resisted Russian annexation and boycotted the illegitimate referendum. Tatar leaders reiterated their stance in Simferopol, Ankara, and New York, and even on the phone with the Kremlin.