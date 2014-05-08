In 2011, when photographer Maroesjka Lavigne was 21, she traveled to Iceland on an impulse, and spent four months driving by herself around the country. “I felt overwhelmed every second I drove through this great landscape. This is where I realized the power of nature,” she wrote in an email. 


Maroesjka Lavigne, courtesy Robert Mann Gallery, New York
Viewpoint, Gullfoss Reykjavík, 2011

The vision of Iceland that resulted—a series titled Ísland—is a landscape where humans live in frontal confrontation with the elements, evidence of their existence appearing as a pop of color against a backdrop of pure, glaring white. A bright red bus is almost camouflaged in the snowy landscape; a lone figure staring into a precipice is a dark silhouette.


Autobus, On the Road, 2012
Autobus, On the Road, 2012

Lavigne’s images have a dreamlike David Lynch-like quality to them—almost a made-up place. “When I started photography in high school and all my favorite photographers were documentary photographers," she writes, "I didn’t know anything else existed. But later on I discovered all the different roads you could take with photography. That’s when I realised I loved photography, because you can create your own world with it.”  


Hildur in Her Car, Mosfellsbær, 2012
Hildur in Her Car, Mosfellsbær, 2012

Heimaey by Night, Vestmannaeyjar, 2012
Heimaey by Night, Vestmannaeyjar, 2012

Some of these scenes are familiar—bathers taking a dip in the famed Blue Lagoon. Others glimpse an otherworldly place: a buttercup yellow abode is nestled in a vast expanse of white; an eccentric young man stares imperiously into the middle distance, oligarch of a claustrophobic domain. One of the most surprising images is that of shrimp in the kitchen sink, shot from above. The translucent creatures float toward the drain, drifting like creatures from a surrealist painting—another exploration of the human-nature tension, in a more domestic context. 


Yellow House, On the Road, 2011
Yellow House, On the Road, 2011

Blue Lagoon, Reykjavík, 2011
Blue Lagoon, Reykjavík, 2011

Magni the Magnificent, Prikið, Reykjavík, 2011
Magni the Magnificent, Prikið, Reykjavík, 2011

Shrimps, Reykjavík, 2011
Shrimps, Reykjavík, 2011