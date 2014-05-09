But then, at New Year’s 2006, Beth’s health begins suddenly to improve—just as Obama emerges as a possible presidential candidate. Cunningham doesn’t explicitly detail Obama’s ascendance, but for anyone who was politically aware during that period, the link is hard to miss. And yet, because Cunningham’s examinations of both illness and politics are so intricate and complex—and because characters like Tyler are connecting the thematic dots for themselves—the parallels feel satisfying rather than heavy-handed or authorial.

Even Beth’s insights into her own illness are fresh and surprising in their candor and self-awareness. When she experiences that jolt of recovery that may or may not last, she acknowledges something instantly recognizable from life but rarely explored in literature: the burden of gratitude. We live in a country where cancer is often viewed through the lens of self-help books and empowering benefit walks. Even some of our culture’s most shocking and intelligent takes on illness—HBO’s “The Big C”; Sam Lipsyte’s blisteringly funny novel The Subject Steve; “Breaking Bad”—often examine what it’s like to live with, and fight against, a crippling disease. What makes Cunningham’s take so resonant is that he writes directly and honestly about the boredom (and the shame of being bored) that can emerge during periods of recovery. As Beth’s condition improves, she worries that she’s not feeling as grateful as she should be. “There’s the feeling that, having been granted this impossible gift, she ought to do something with it,” we’re told. “There’s no reason for her to do anything more, there’s no rule, but now her days and nights feel too small for her. … She hadn’t expected this sense of insufficiency. She’s never told anyone about it. She’s loath to admit it even to herself. There are times—not often, but still, there are times—when she feels ever so slightly … lost, being restored to life.” Much has been written about the effects of disease. Less explored are the impacts of recovery.

Cunningham’s particular genius is that he doesn’t satisfy himself with simply uncovering an underexplored truth—he takes it one step further: Beth’s moment of hope comes just as Obama emerges as the physical embodiment of many Americans’ aspirations. Her mixed emotions foreshadow something she cannot know: that in the years since 2008, hope, politically speaking, has diminished and change has yet to arrive.

While this novel spans these particular four years between ’04 and ’08, Cunningham—and we—are well aware of everything that has transpired since. Obama is no longer spoken of in messianic terms. At the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner last week, the President poked fun at such bygone perceptions, joking that the Swedes seem to hand out Nobel Peace Prizes “to just about anybody these days.” Like all politicians who campaign in poetry, the president has been forced to govern in prose. The characters in The Snow Queen bounce back and forth unendingly between periods of happiness, depression and something in between. So too, it seems, does the nation in which they live.