The answer is seemingly simple: social media. By needling our raw emotions, the sentimental, shareable ad achieves exponential reach, all without its backer doing a thing. Press the right emotional buttons and unleash a viral sensation while saving millions in media buys.

“Mom is just such an emotional pull,” says Michelle Nelson, a professor of advertising at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, who has researched gender representations in advertising. “Even if these ads don’t reflect reality and reinforce the stereotype that mom is there all the time,” they are still powerful. Nothing works like cheap emotion on social media. During a recent earnings call with analysts, P&G’s CFO Jon Moeller boasted about the 1.6 billion consumer impressions gained during the company’s latest Proud Sponsor of Mom campaign run at the Sochi Olympics, with “most of those earned or free impressions generated through traditional and social media.”

In other words, we are footing the bill with our likes and tweets and every time we click play on YouTube. American Greetings garnered millions in impressions, all without running its ad on TV. Why bother? In only a few weeks, more than 17 million people viewed the four-minute ad. (There was some backlash about the portrayal of childrearing as a mom-only duty: “One of the most manipulative, and guilt-inducing representations of motherhood I’ve ever seen,” as one blogger put it.)

When P&G tried to pay tribute to fatherhood to the degree of its mom campaign, it was a social media non-starter. Consider the forgettable 2013 “Power of Dads” Oral-B spot. It offers a succession of heartwarming clips of dads joyfully engaged with their children, but didn’t exactly burn up the viral charts. An ad about a stay-at-home dad doing laundry for Tide? A measly 60,000 views on YouTube.

There’s a sad, underlying irony to this rampant valorization of motherhood by corporate America. We may celebrate mothers more than any other country, yet we fail spectacularly on almost any tangible measure–in fact, as a nation, we rank close to first in being the worst supporter of mothers. The U.S. remains the only industrialized nation without paid-maternity leave. The U.S. also ranks first among the industrialized world in first-day infant mortality. The U.S. is one of only 22 rich countries that fails to guarantee paid sick leave. And we have higher levels of childhood poverty than all of Europe, Japan, Australia and Canada, beating out only Romania among 35 countries ranked.

P&G isn't exactly bucking the trend when it comes to appreciating mothers. Although it began offering nine weeks paid maternity leave to full-time employees in 2013—an increase from eight—plenty of other companies offer more expansive maternity benefits. At American Greetings, full-time employees receive between six and eight weeks. Of course, these companies and the advertisers they employ aren’t solely to blame for persistent gender inequities. But if American Greetings and P&G have saved millions by exploiting our sensitivities about our mothers, they might consider doing more for the mothers that work for them.

P&G says its ongoing campaign “is based on the insight that moms never get thanked enough for the work they do to raise good kids.” Yet all this saccharine praise works merely as a distraction from what mothers really deserve. What women really need this Mother's Day isn’t another emotion-soaked viral ad. Equal pay in the workplace would be a good start. And maternity leave even remotely comparable to the rest of the industrialized world. Only then can we say honestly, and without irony, Thank you, Mom.