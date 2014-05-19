Brown has always seemed different than the rest of his exquisitely careful peers because of his temperament, which is anything but centrist or centered; he stood out for his instinctive contempt for orthodoxy. He preferred to explain his direction by the metaphor of the canoe, paddling right and left but always moving ahead. As long as he was in motion, his erratic method appeared as more than mere rationalization. Yet his endless talk about the virtue of embracing an "era of limits" only helped to frame the Democrats' defeat in 1980, and his hostility to the toxicity of politics is tangential to the mood of today's electorate, eager for a reversal from economic decline. He is again a forerunner of his class—and of the growing irrelevance of its earlier politics. He is the futurist as anachronism.

The origin of Edmund G. Brown Jr.'s anti-politics lies in his family. His father, Edmund "Pat" Brown Sr., was the dominant figure in California politics in the post-World War II era, a builder of massive public works and a natural politician who loved to be surrounded by rooms full of backslapping legislators. In his father's house, the governor's mansion in Sacramento, Jerry felt himself a prop in a ritualistic play, and entered a seminary. In 1968, after dropping out of Sacred Heart Novitiate, he was drawn to support Eugene McCarthy—not Robert Kennedy. Bobby was too grounded, too gritty, still too much the regular; McCarthy was the ethereal poet whose motives seemed more spiritual than political. In 1970 Brown was elected California's secretary of state on the basis of criticism of political practices. His name was hardly incidental in his victory. As the state's chief clerk, he catalyzed an initiative that would strictly account for campaign contributions—a platform perfectly pitched for his anti-political run for governor in 1974, in the aftermath of Watergate. He was 36. His first term had its focused moments: a landmark farm labor law, path breaking environmental laws, and, for the first time, the appointment of minorities and women to major government posts. Brown refused to inhabit the expensive mansion that Nancy Reagan had had built for Ronnie, preferring to sleep on a mattress on the floor of an apartment. In 1976 when the unknown former Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter appeared unstoppably headed toward the Democratic nomination, Brown entered and swept five primaries in a row. He was using and was used by larger forces—the regulars within the party who mistrusted the outsider, his father's allies. Brown continued his ascent with re-election in 1978 by the biggest margin in California history. His avowal of an "era of limits" in a state that enshrines abundance without end could be taken as an ecological affirmation. But the "era of limits" and "small is beautiful" (Brown's "buzzwords," as he called them) were also the smart version of "malaise."

In 1980 Brown again ran against Carter. But he could not fit himself between the president and his main challenger, Edward Kennedy. "Serve the people, protect the earth, explore the universe" was his slogan. His main issues were opposition to nuclear power and a constitutional convention to pass a balanced budget amendment. On the steps of the state capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, Brown visually melted down in a thirty-minute television ad produced by Francis Ford Coppola, titled "The Shape of Things to Come." The special effects went haywire: Brown's face turned green, the capitol dome appeared on his head, and sections of his face turned into gaping black holes. When he materialized again in California, he was even more remote. Californians blamed him for their unresolved problems. In 1982 he ran for the Senate, but lost. Afterward, he drifted to Mexico to learn Spanish, to Japan to study Buddhism in a monastery, and to India to work with Mother Teresa.

Upon his return from his spiritual sojourn, he announced that he wished to be California's chief party apparatchik. As the state's Democratic chairman, he raised millions for an ambitious program to register new voters. An intricate operation was set up by Marshall Ganz, the former farm workers' union field organizer, who had worked on several past Brown campaigns. Yet as soon as Ganz had everything primed to go, needing only funding to make the gears turn, Brown fired him and canceled the project. Brown was tired of raising money. "Once he decided to scuttle the program, he seemed to abandon the leadership of the state party," said Ganz. "Jerry shifted into a passive mode…. Old-style leaders had to master dealing with people. Jerry never had to go through that."

Brown decided to run for the Senate again. But he raised few funds and appeared a certain loser, even if he won a nomination based on name recognition. Suddenly, another path was revealed by Patrick Caddell, Carter's coruscating political consultant self-exiled to L.A. Caddell wanted to lay siege to the capital, and Brown was the weapon at hand. Brown soon attracted Jude Wanniski, the excitable promoter of supply-side economics, disillusioned with the Bush administration. But when Wanniski arranged a meeting between the candidate and Wall Street financiers, Brown neglected to show up.