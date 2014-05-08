Two years later, in 1846, he experienced a double blow, with his father's death in January and the death of his beloved sister, Caroline, in March. Flaubert assumed the role of head of the household in Croisset, watching over his widowed mother and assuming the care of his niece, also named Caroline. Brown charmingly relates how Flaubert threw himself into Caroline's education: "Geography lessons were held in the garden, where, equipped with a bucket of water and a shovel, he dug up soil to model islands, peninsulas, gulfs, promontories." Caroline later wrote of visiting him in his writing retreat, furnished with a white bearskin and a gilded Buddha. He regaled her with "gobbets of Plutarch" and seemed genuinely puzzled when she asked him if Alexander and Alcibiades were good or not. "Good?" he asked. "Well, they certainly weren't accommodating gentlemen. What difference does it make anyway?"

A kindred exasperation runs through his famous correspondence with Louise Colet, the "beautiful, tall, full-bosomed" and well-known poet eleven years his senior, whom he met in a fashionable sculptor's studio in Paris during the summer of 1846, and with whom he began a bumpy affair that lasted until 1854. Their first attempt at sex, in a hotel, was a failure. They were more successful in a horse-drawn cab, perhaps because, as Brown dryly remarks, "Louise may have seemed less daunting, because more sluttish, in a cab than in bed." In any case, Flaubert was most affectionate when absent. Like Kafka (to whom Brown compares him) and Emily Dickinson, Flaubert found the epistolary distance just right for intimacy, and steadily resisted Louise's demands for more frequent trysts.

He carefully and a little sadistically corrected the poems she sent him; "his criticism was most implacable," Brown remarks, "when tact might have been most appropriate." When she complained of his "sepulchral detachment," he told her that "I always found in you a tone dripping with sentiment that watered down everything and spoiled your thought"—a view that Brown, who has little patience for Colet, seems to endorse. Flaubert lost his temper altogether when she maligned Musset, another of her lovers, in a section of her feminist Poème de la femme. "Who appointed us moral overseers?" he asked. "This poor fellow never sought to do you in. Why harm him more than he harmed you? Think of posterity and reflect upon the shabby figure cut by those who have insulted great men.… Posterity is forgiving of misbehavior. It all but pardons Jean-Jacques Rousseau for having delivered his children up to a foundling hospital." Or as Auden wrote in a similar vein, "Time will pardon Paul Claudel/ Pardon him for writing well."

The considerable interest of Flaubert's correspondence with Colet lies less in their emotional or sexual incompatibility than in their continual aesthetic strife. "Ah! Louise! Louise!" he wrote to her in 1853, as their affair was stumbling to a halt. "How can you imagine that a man besotted with Art as I am … whose sensibility is sharper than a razor blade and who spends his life scraping it against flint to make sparks fly … how can you imagine that such a man could ever love with a twenty-year-old heart?" It was the personal nature of her writing that offended Flaubert, who said of the Musset diatribe that "you wrote it from the skewed perspective of a personal passion, ignoring the fundamental conditions of every imaginative work."

Brown identifies two sources for Flaubert's commitment to "impersonality" in writing: his physician-father's "clinical method" and his own struggle with epilepsy—"the explosion of personality in clonic seizures." I suspect that, as with T.S. Eliot, that other apostle of impersonality, Flaubert found confirmation for his "sepulchral detachment" in the teachings of the Buddha, whose statue he kept on his writing table and whose views he laid out in The Temptation of Saint Anthony, the Asian section of which he was working on as he held off the increasingly importunate Louise. Yet another Buddhist fellow traveler, Lafcadio Hearn, made an excellent English translation of The Temptation, complete with scholarly footnotes.

Flaubert's autumnal correspondence with George Sand reprises some of the same conflicts as the Colet correspondence, though on a higher, less emotional plane. Sand admired Flaubert's aesthetic stubbornness amid poor sales and punitive reviews, but she begged him to clarify his attitude toward his characters. She thought he could do so without authorial intrusion. "No, I don't say that you should personally take the stage," she wrote in 1876. "But hiding one's opinion about one's characters and thus leaving the reader uncertain as to what he or she should think is to bargain for incomprehension." Flaubert's noble response matched her didacticism with a higher morality. "You preach in vain," he told her. "I can have no temperament but my own, nor any esthetic but that which derives from it.… As for revealing my personal opinion of the people I put onstage—no, no! a thousand times no! I don't recognize myself as having the right to do it. If my reader does not get the moral drift of a work, then the reader is an imbecile." Sand died while Flaubert was working on the story he thought was more in accord with her wishes, his affectionate tribute to the hopes and sufferings of a dutiful servant, Felicite, the "simple heart" of his title. But it is doubtful that the ending of the story would have pleased Sand, as faithful Felicite, in her death agony, mistakes her stuffed American parrot Loulou for the Holy Ghost.

Flaubert's creed of impersonality has nothing to do with the macho reticence of such self-styled disciples as Hemingway and Dashiell Hammett. He would have been as repelled by Hemingway's stylistic posturing as he was by Merimee's muscular writing on bullfights and Spanish passion; Flaubert's friends Turgenev and Zola were shocked at what Brown calls his "autopsy" of Merimee's prose style. The extinction of authorial personality was a religious tenet for Flaubert, as Erich Auerbach recognized when he referred in Mimesis to Flaubert's "self-forgetful absorption in the subjects of reality" as "mystical in the last analysis."

Flaubert claimed that while writing of the suicide of Emma Bovary, he had "a strong taste of arsenic" in his own mouth. Henry Adams was closer in spirit to Flaubert's asceticism (as he was in much else, including his passion for historians of decline such as Tacitus and Gibbon, his sardonic view of "education," his pleasure in the company of nieces, and his loyalty in friendship) when he advised the "architectural tourist" in austere Norman churches to "read a few pages" of Flaubert's letters or Madame Bovary "to see how an old art transmutes itself into a new one." Adams discerned a spiritual affinity between Normandy and New England, a "relation between the granite of one coast and that of the other." Haunted by his own wife's suicide by poison, the bitter ending of Madame Bovary must have had a particular poignancy for Adams.

Among American novelists, Willa Cather probably learned most from Flaubert. Her favorite of his novels was Salammbô—"I like him in those great reconstructions of the remote and cruel past"—and she achieved something analogous in Shadows on the Rock, her underrated novel of early Quebec. Cather modeled the tripartite structure of Obscure Destinies (as John Hollander has pointed out) on Flaubert's Three Tales. Having dismissed Kate Chopin's The Awakening as a "Creole Bovary," Cather proceeded to write a Bovary of her own, set in Colorado, in her brilliant novella A Lost Lady. By an extraordinary coincidence, while vacationing in Aix-les-Bains in 1930, Cather made the acquaintance of Flaubert's niece Caroline, the same woman who, a lifetime before, had followed her uncle around the garden as he taught her geography with a shovel and a bucket of water.

"It must have immediately become apparent to Caroline," Brown observes, "that she had encountered a most unusual American and, where Flaubert's work was concerned, an interlocutor on equal terms." When Cather spoke of "the splendid final sentence of Hérodias, where the fall of the syllables is so suggestive of the hurrying footsteps of John's disciples, carrying away with them their prophet's severed head," Caroline "repeated that sentence softly: `Comme elle était très lourde, ils la portaient al-ter-na-tiv-e-ment.'" Brown finds in this "Chance Encounter," as Cather memorialized it, a perfect ending for his own remarkable book.

Christopher Benfey, Mellon Professor of English at Mount Holyoke, is the author of Degas in New Orleans (University of California Press) and The Great Wave (Random House).