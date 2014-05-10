But a closer look at the reason that these four inmates were able to appeal their death sentences and have their sentences commuted underlines the fundamental necessity of this act. In these four cases, according to the arguments presented in a brief filed by the NAACP on behalf of three of the inmates, racial bias affected the jury-selection process.

Take the case of State v. Augustine. In 2002, Quintel Augustine pled innocent to killing a Fayetteville police officer but was convicted and sentenced to death. As the NAACP brief shows, however, jury selection for the trial was fraught with racial bias. According to the brief, the prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Cal Colyer, identified prospective African American jurors as “blk” in his notes and described a potential black juror with a substantial criminal record as a “thug.” A prospective white juror who had been involved in “trafficking marijuana” was described as a “fine guy.” Another African American was described as a “bl[ac]k wino.” Prosecutor notes in two of the other cases—those of inmates Tilmon Golphin and Christina Walters—utilized similarly racially coded language. “Categorical assumptions were made about black prospective jurors, while white prospective jurors were assessed individually,” states the NAACP brief. There is not significant recorded evidence of racial bias during jury selection in the fourth case, but the lawyer for the inmate argued for the reduction of the inmate’s sentence through the Racial Justice Act by pointing out that over half of the qualified black jurors for his case were dismissed.

Jury selection based on race is illegal. A 1986 Supreme Court decision (Batson v. Kentucky) ruled that prosecutors cannot rely on race to dismiss jurors. In reality, though, this can be difficult to enforce, as prosecutors can eliminate jurors without expressing a reason—a prerogative known as peremptory challenge. In some states, according to the NAACP brief, “cheat sheets” have been distributed during prosecutorial conferences. These sheets instruct prosecutors on how “to hide the fact that you’re really eliminating this person because he or she happens to be black,” says Neil Vidmar, a law professor at Duke and a member of the team who prepared the brief. “The cheat sheet gives [prosecutors] a list of reasons that courts have approved as neutral explanations,” says James Coleman, also a law professor at Duke, “It gives them the answer that will give them a passing grade.”

The fate of the four inmates may hinge on more than just the repeal of this act, however. “I don’t believe these individuals can be resentenced to death,” says Jay Ferguson, the lawyer for three of the defendants. “They were sentenced to life without parole, and under North Carolina law, as well as the federal Constitution, once someone receives a life sentence, they can’t be sentenced to something greater, such as the death penalty.” The Fifth Amendment of the Constitution prevents individuals from double jeopardy; according to Ferguson, this is a straightforward instance in which the double jeopardy protection applies.

Whatever happens to these four individuals, the Republican takeover of the state legislature has resulted in a narrowing definition of justice in North Carolina that will likely affect many more people.