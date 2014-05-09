Death penalty review panels are something of a ritual part of capital punishment in the United States. In Florida, Tennessee, and California, evaluations by and large did little more than reestablish the old protocol using the same injection formulas with some minimal procedural amendments. No state wants to be found in violation of the Constitution, so motivation is high for states to legitimize their current policies by blaming botched executions on one-time problems or inadequate training—the types of thing that can be examined, quickly improved upon, and will never happen again.

After the botched execution of Angel Diaz in Florida in December 2006, Governor Jeb Bush convened a commission on the administration of lethal injection. A few months later, the New York Times called the final report “tentative and indirect.” Though the report did put forth several important procedural recommendations—establishing two-way audio communication between the prison’s chemical room and its death chamber, developing proper documentation protocol, ensuring syringes containing chemicals were labeled correctly, and creating a better structure of command—it fell short of making a strong recommendation for an alternative drug formula. At the end of the report, one of the commission’s “miscellaneous suggestions” was that the Florida DOC “explore other more recently developed chemicals” to possibly replace the three-drug cocktail it had been using.

What’s more, last October Florida altered the protocol again, substituting the untested drug midazolam hydrochloride for the drug pentobarbital, which has become increasingly scarce since its manufacturer refused to sell it in death penalty states. “Florida learned absolutely nothing,” said Freedman. “They conducted no visible independent study. There was no paper generated. It would appear, for all the public knows, that they looked around at their pharmacy and said, ‘Oh, well, midazolam, there’s lots of that, let’s use some of that.’” After using the untested drug to kill William Happ, the AP reported the inmate remained conscious longer and made more body movements after he lost consciousness than those executed using the old formula.

In 2007, in an effort to placate the courts regarding the state's non-transparent lethal injection protocol, Tennessee's governor ordered a 90-day moratorium during which new execution protocols were drafted. Less than an hour of public hearings were conducted, and no medical personnel spoke at the hearings. The new protocol used the same three-drug method as the old protocol, which opponents argue is inhumane and unconstitutional. Almost immediately after the moratorium was lifted, the state executed an inmate before his lawyers had a chance to read through the new protocol. In the fall of 2007, a Tennessee district court found the revised protocol unconstitutional.

For a lethal injection review the same year, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations hired John McAuliffe as a member of the four-person team that would create recommendations for rewriting the state’s lethal injection protocol after a U.S. district court judge blocked the execution of an inmate and put a moratorium on the death penalty because of complaints about the constitutionality of the state’s lethal injection procedure. McAuliffe, a retired corrections counselor, was chosen because of his medical background, experience working at San Quentin State Prison, and knowledge of legal issues involving the CDCR. During a deposition, McAuliffe testified that he recommended to CDCR officials that they switch from a three-drug cocktail to a one-drug protocol, based on “all the research” and “prior testimony across the United States.” The review ultimately recommended and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger ultimately approved the use of the three-drug cocktail instead. Since the new protocol still not did conform to the court’s demands, California’s death penalty moratorium remains to this day and is unlikely to resume until 2016.