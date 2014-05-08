One of the pleasures of D.C., for tourists and residents alike, is its lack of suffocating skyscrapers. The Washington Monument is visible throughout nearly the entire city. But the height restrictions that make these views possible also make it one of the most expensive places to live in America—and D.C. just blew a great chance to reduce those exorbitant housing costs.

Current housing regulations in the District date back to 1899, when Congress passed the Height of Buildings Act that restricted buildings to no more than 110 feet. The law was amended in 1910 to allow commercial buildings up to 130 feet, while residential ones are generally restricted to 90 feet. There are a few exceptions depending on location, but those are the basics.

In July 2012, Congressman Darrell Issa, as chairman of the House Oversight Committee—which also has jurisdiction over D.C. in the House—requested that the federal National Capital Planning Commission and D.C.'s Office of Planning review the Height Act and issue a proposal to improve it. Last year, the NCPC and D.C. each came to different conclusions. The District wanted to allow taller buildings in the L’Enfant area and, more importantly, take charge of housing regulations elsewhere in the city. The NCPC proposed a minor tweak to the rules regarding penthouses, but wanted Congress to retain power over D.C.’s housing regulations.

Even if Congress had passed the Office of Planning’s proposal, any changes to housing regulations would still have had to be approved by D.C.’s Zoning Commission—of which two of five members are appointed by the federal government. Issa even mocked District council members who supported the NCPC proposal in a hearing in December, saying, “I did not expect, for the first time ever, to have people say, 'Please don't give me authority. I can't be trusted.'"