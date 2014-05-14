



There is, however, a vast difference between donating one’s data for humanitarian purposes and selling it to marketers, advertisers, and data brokers. Most of the data we surrender to private companies can be used to shape our lives. We allow our smartphones to access our locations—and ads, in turn, become more relevant. We search for a nutritional supplement online and the ads for weight loss soon follow us everywhere. We look up certain products online and companies make immediate inferences about health or plans for the future. The tight, real-time integration of this data with commercial outlets that structure our mundane, everyday existence is responsible not just for the particular choices that we make (e.g., Coke or Pepsi?) but also for the kinds of anxieties and aspirations that determine what it is that we do and want in the first place (e.g., my smartphone senses that I might be thirsty, shows me an ad, and I do find myself very thirsty—but was I actually thirsty in the first place?).

Suppose that Buckles, having sold his personal data, decides to change his life in some profound way. Perhaps he turns to Google and searches, “Should I become a vegetarian?” It doesn’t matter what sites he discovers: He has revealed that one previously stable part of his lifestyle is now up for grabs. This triggers numerous events that might appear random but are actually well engineered by competing companies. Buckles’s supermarket is offering him personalized discounts on purchases of vegetables while his local steakhouse is enticing him with coupons for a tasty BBQ dinner.

Whether Buckles decides to become a vegetarian or remain a carnivore makes no difference: His decision has been shaped by factors that he has failed to perceive, let alone discount or counteract. One can imagine the kinds of nudges Buckles would get if the government joined the fray and acted on its own fears of obesity, seeking to steer Buckles—once again via his smartphone—toward vegetables rather than meat.

It’s true that, thanks to real-time information, our world is irreversibly more interactive and individualized than it was decades ago. Nowadays we expect personalized treatment, personalized advertising, personalized entertainment. There’s much to celebrate here. But there are also reasons to worry. If we had well-formed, eternal preferences, such real-time adjustments to our desires would be most welcome. But that’s not how we are—and probably not how we want to be. We should want to preserve the space to make our own life plans, reconsider our values, abandon old projects, and embark on new ones.

Such soul-searching can be a very slow process. But once we reveal we are entering this process—via a search query, a slip in an e-mail, some random emotional outburst detected by our smart glasses—our autonomy is hijacked, as the alluring messages that pop up on our smartphones seeking to shift us in a direction favorable to advertisers and government bureaucrats obsessed with regulating how we eat, exercise, or consume energy. What makes the new data-heavy personalized advertising so cunning is that it leaves us with the illusion that we can make autonomous choices.