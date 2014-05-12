Dear Girls Above Me

by Charlie McDowell

sample tweet “Dear Girls Above Me, ‘I’m so jittery from this 5-Hour Energy drink! How long is this thing supposed to last?!’ 300 minutes.”

why it worked on twitter McDowell’s upstairs neighbors are rather dense, and his quips are often the right amount of bitchy.

why it's a terrible book The experience of reading one jab after another makes him sound like a jerk—and makes you feel like one.