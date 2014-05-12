4
Dear Girls Above Me
by Charlie McDowell
sample tweet “Dear Girls Above Me, ‘I’m so jittery from this 5-Hour Energy drink! How long is this thing supposed to last?!’ 300 minutes.”
why it worked on twitter McDowell’s upstairs neighbors are rather dense, and his quips are often the right amount of bitchy.
why it's a terrible book The experience of reading one jab after another makes him sound like a jerk—and makes you feel like one.
3
The Honest Toddler
by Bunmi Laditan
sample tweet "Asked if fish have butts. They laughed. That’s the last time I put myself out there."
why it worked on twitter There’s a dadaistic charm to a salty, talking baby.
why it's a terrible book Who wants to be yelled at by a salty, talking baby for more than 200 pages?
2
Review of My Cat
by Jack Shepherd and Tanner Ringerud
sample tweet "Allagash . . . continually grooms herself, keeping her fur luxe and her toe-tufts reasonably white. She also looks smashing in a floppy bowtie."
why it worked on twitter Because cats always work well on tumblr.
why it's a terrible book Imagine being stuck in a room not just with one googly-eyed cat owner—but with hundreds.
1
P.S.—YOU’RE INVITED . . .: 40+DIY PROJECTS FOR ALL OF YOUR FASHION, HOME DÉCOR & ENTERTAINING NEEDS
BY ERICA DOMESEK
sample tweet "Dip-Dye Tassel Chair: Whether it’s a simple new chair in need of a boost or a flea market find that could use somelove, adding a subtle pop of color will always do the trick."
why it worked on twitter A daily dose of instruction for the Etsy-oriented could be—momentarily—inspiring. You might actually be able to spruce up your college-era furniture!
why it's a terrible book Ten-thousand tassels later, you realize that no amount of craft glue is going to make this—or any other—project look like the work of a pro.