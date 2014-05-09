I don’t know what anyone can do for the McConville family, whose lives have been ripped apart to a degree I can't comprehend. But the prospect of seeing old men on trial, whether British army or IRA, does not appeal to me. Perhaps I am Pollyannaish and suffer from a kind of middle-class detachment (my family was poor, financially ruined by the conflict, but retained its petit bourgeois worldview), but letting go of the past seems to me a better option than reliving it. Then again, it’s not for me—someone who survived the Troubles unscathed, other than perhaps the development of an overly keen sense of danger and a chip on my shoulder—to tell the relatives of murdered people they can’t have justice. I have no desire to tell the grieving to buck up.

Gerry Adams says he was never a member of the IRA, let alone a member of its ruling army council. Few believe him, and he knows that few believe him, but the question only comes up in the context of other political disputes. Opponents, north and south of the border, scoring points against his growing party. After Adams was arrested, a mural was painted in Belfast hailing him a peacemaker and visionary, cueing much guffawing. It’s not so long ago that he was feted as such by the American, Irish and even British governments. He cuts a grubby figure today, but it is undeniable that he brought the IRA campaign to an end by convincing Irish republicans to support the Belfast Agreement and pursue their goal of Irish unification by the ballot box alone.

Some say justice must be done at any cost, but everyone has their own idea on how it should be meted out. Northern Ireland’s attorney general was roundly slapped down last year for suggesting there should be an end to historic prosecutions. Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass, the former U.S. diplomat who's helped mediate the all-party talks, suggests a special historical investigations unit be formed, one which will choose to prosecute some cases and not others. Sinn Féin, for its part, wants to set up a truth and reconciliation commission, one that would apply to actors on all sides, republican, loyalist and British state. There is little reason to believe this will ever happen. Certainly the British government isn't keen on the idea. Besides, how would it work? South Africa’s truth and reconciliation commission occurred in the context of a decisive victory by the black majority over their former white rulers. In Northern Ireland there was no victory, merely a conflict over national sovereignty that has been suspended in amber.

We call it power-sharing, but power-sharing is not what happens in Northern Ireland today. "Division of power" would be a more accurate description. Even as the new political class becomes bound together by the “consociational” constitutional arrangements that carve up Northern Ireland on the basis of communal affiliation—Irish republican or British unionist—those on the ground are pushed ever further apart, squabbling over territory and nonsense like flags and parades, while the middle-class tuts and tries to ignore it all. This is the bitterest irony of the peace process. For all its talk of inclusivity and shared futures, all that is shared are demands for government funds. The ruling unity government is only united in that there is no official opposition. The two sides, literally and metaphorically, build monuments to their fallen comrades and can do so because the other side is never meant to see their “culture”—and they rarely do, except perhaps during the marching season when Protestant fraternal organizations parade the streets, and even that annual conflagration now has a theatrical feel.

Sinn Féin frequently equates opposition to its party, whether from commentators, political rivals or disgruntled ex-IRA members, with opposition to peace. In some cases, this is justified. There are plenty of people who opposed the peace process from day one, many on the basis that Sinn Féin were simply not to be tolerated at all. But the accusation is mostly nonsense. Equating opposition to Sinn Féin with being opposed to peace is not only absurd, it smacks of desperation and an inability to deal with dissent. It also misreads the mood on the streets. Few in the republican heartland of west Belfast where I grew up would have been pleased to see Gerry Adams arrested, and a good proportion probably accept Sinn Féin’s claims of a conspiracy against it, but no one was going to go back to war over Adams’s arrest—or over anything else.

Today, when violence flares I write about it. I’m a reporter. There is nothing else to be done. It’s easier than you might think to be dispassionate about it all. Perhaps I was so sheltered from the worst of it by my parents that I don’t feel it as viscerally as others. Or perhaps it's because I know that peace, such as it is in Northern Ireland, is here to stay.