“The tasks that they are undertaking today are not the tasks that the Soviet Army was trained for. They weren’t trained to fight terrorists,” says Kuzio. Decreasing the size of the standing army was an element of the government’s longstanding reform program to transition the armed forces into smaller, more agile, and better-trained units, and also to cut costs. But under former President Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine dug itself deeper and deeper into bankruptcy, and “low defense budgets (currently about $2 billion or 1.1% of GDP) have hampered the process,” Global Security reports. (Note: according to the Kyiv Post, this year’s defense budget is $4.5 billion.) The lack of funds is why, in March, the army resorted to a text-message fundraising campaign. When Russia invaded this spring, the Ukrainian army had almost no training in confronting an internal land battle. “They were completely psychologically unready,” said Blank. “The kinds of weapons needed to handle urban warfare and counterinsurgency," Blank noted, “require a great deal of skill and sensitivity and training. If you don’t have money, you don’t do training.”

The unpreparedness of the armed forces is also part of the reason why the U.S. has been reluctant to provide arms to the Ukrainians, sending non-lethal aid instead. “The administration has gone slow on that in part because they’re not sure they could deploy and train them on those weapons,” says Pifer. Even if the U.S. did provide Ukrainian forces with arms and ammunition, it’s questionable whether newly conscripted Ukrainian troops would be able to know how to use them.

Ukrainian armed forces did participate in NATO peacekeeping missions in the Balkans in the '90s, “but that didn’t sharpen their sense of how to function in Ukraine,” says Kipp. “If you’re doing things with NATO, and you don’t have a lot of money, it’s easier to invest in NATO exercise than it is to invest in exercises for your own military defense.” Under Yanukovych, military cooperation with NATO was limited. Finally, Ukraine's forces have struggled to sustain the type of intelligence communications necessary to successfully counter a situation like the Russian invasion. “The problem of coordinating three different services—the national guard, the military, the SBU—is also a new equation for them,” says Kuzio.

Internal Ukrainian politics are hampering the military’s ability to act.

Ukraine has seen an impressive turnover of defense ministers over the past several years, which hasn’t helped develop the armed forces. “You have to think about Ukrainian politics as part of this. Yulia Tymoshenko, who just got out of jail in February, wants desperately to become president of Ukraine, understands her poll numbers aren’t very good. She will do things to bolster her chances, even if that's not good for Ukraine,” says Herbst. “There are reports that, since her party is essentially running the government, they have not been keen to really unleash the official part of their armed forces.”

Additionally, under Yanukovych, “a lot more money went to internal security services (SBU) than to the military,” says Pifer. The SBU is said to have been involved in the February sniper attacks that killed a hundred protesters on Independence Square. “These are people who are perfectly willing to fight inside, they are not particularly loved on either side,” says Kipp. Given that SBU officers are also part of Ukraine’s anti-terror operation in the east, it’s hard to tell where loyalties lie. To the new government’s credit, “The Ukrainians have been far more unwilling to have civilian casualties, and that has also held it up. If you’re going to have terrorists intermingling with civilian populations and you’re not willing to have large sums of civilian casualties, then your progress is going to be slow,” says Kuzio.