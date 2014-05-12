The paths to a fragmented memory are legion. Susannah Cahalan’s best-selling memoir Brain on Fire chronicles her month-long plunge into psychiatric distress as a rare disease wreaked havoc on her mind. (She relied on medical records and interviews with everyone from doctors to family members and other such evidence to piece her experience back together.) In another recent memoir, The Answer to the Riddle Is Me: A Memoir of Amnesia, David Maclean recounts waking up on a train platform in Hyderabad with no idea of who he was or how he got there. An allergic reaction to the anti-malarial drug Lariam left Maclean hallucinating in a foreign mental institution, without even a sense of his own appearance. (He recounted this in a segment on “This American Life.”) There are the memoirs of dementia: Gerda Saunders’s Telling Who I Am Before I Forget: My Dementia, from which this recent, much-talked about essay about being diagnosed with microvascular disease, a leading cause of dementia, was adapted. “I’ll report my descent into the post-cerebral realm for which I am headed,” she writes.

And then there are novels tackling similar subject matter, such as Roxane Gay’s latest, The Untamed State, which chronicles unreliable memory and PTSD in the aftermath of a brutal kidnapping. In Kinsley’s New Yorker article, he discusses having Parkinson’s through the lens of cognitive testing, deep brain stimulation surgery, and other glimpses into the world of neuroscience. The latest addition to the genre of the un-remembering memoir, approached through the chemistry and mechanics of the brain, is historian Clifton Crais’s History Lessons: A Memoir of Madness, Memory, and the Brain. “Our preoccupation with trauma and memory helps explain the emergence of memoir as our defining literary genre,” Crais writes. Certainly he’s correct that the memoir industry is doing just fine: Ben Yagoda, author of a 2010 history of the genre, notes that sales of memoirs went up 400 percent between 2004 and 2008. “If Proust were writing today,” James Atlas declared in 1996, "A la Recherche du Temps Perdu" would be a memoir.” (The mind reels.)

But he’s also pointing out the contours of a particular sub genre. If memoir is the defining genre, “Alzheimer’s and PTSD have become the metaphors of our time.” Crais, a New Orleans native, was prompted in part to pursue his memoir by the destruction of Hurricane Katrina, but the impulse to probe blurry trauma is broader: Two wars have made an entire generation intimately familiar with PTSD, and now we wait and watch while an aging population faces inevitable decline. (As Kinsley notes, 18 percent of baby boomers are predicted to develop Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia; by 2050, scientists predict 1 in every 85 people will be affected worldwide.) These are the “twin poles in our national conversation on trauma and memory,” Crais writes. “Either we can’t forget, or we can’t remember.”

Crais’s ruminations on society’s shared relationship to the past—inflected with his training as a historian—are interesting in their own right, but he is also focused on a more personal narrative. He peers deep into his neural substrate to make sense of his own memory crisis; a traumatic upbringing has left him with chronic childhood amnesia, “a mere neurological condition” rendering him incapable of remembering more than flashes of his younger years. Unable to write a straightforward account of anguish (misery memoirs, as the genre is known), Crais uses his professional training to delve into the records of his past, as well as pursuing neurological explanations. Why, he wonders, can he remember in stunning clarity an image of his mother lying on the bathroom floor, having just tried to kill herself, but nothing of the events surrounding it? “Neuroscience invites me to consider how this all unfolded inside my head,” he writes, “why one past feels as if I could touch it at any time, while another seems forever just below the horizon of memory.”

Neuroscience has seen explosive growth in the last two decades, and along the way it has garnered something of a bad rap. (Look no further than Jonah Lehrer.) Overblown reports of the burgeoning science’s promise caused backlash against “brain porn” and a willingness to swallow all things “neuro” without adequate scrutiny. However, there can be no doubt that a greater understanding of neurobiology has provided scientists witha better understanding of the physical developments that underlie mental disorders.