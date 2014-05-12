But in the States, lines are typically more manageable, and swiping a credit card is almost as seamless as breathing, even if the process could be sped up slightly. In this context, mobile payments can look like a solution in search of a problem. A recent survey by the retail consultancy RSR Research asked consumers how they expected to pay for in-store purchases in five years, then presented several options. Fifty-nine percent of Brazilians, 48 percent of Russians, and 42 percent of Germans envisioned themselves paying by mobile phone. By contrast, a mere 24 percent of Americans responded the same way. (And, in case you’re wondering, young people are not the answer here: Even fewer Americans aged 18-to-29 expected to switch to their phones—a mere 22 percent.)

Does this mean all the attention surrounding mobile payments has been pure froth? Not necessarily. But it does teach us something about how technology actually gets adopted—and, for that matter, about behavioral change of any kind. Consider Paula Rosenblum, an analyst at RSR who was absolutely convinced she would be using PayPal’s mobile payment scheme when it first came out. She loved the security of it—the fewer companies she exposes her credit card to, the better, in her book. She loved how it didn’t even require reaching into her pocket for her phone, unlike other mobile-payment apps. You just enter your cell number and a PIN on the register keypad. The only hitch? In practice, she almost never uses it. “I myself was shocked by how often I forget,” she recently told me. “I’m habituated to pulling out my credit card.”

It’s this habituation that’s the key. Humans are prisoners of inertia. The places where mobile payments seem to be taking off are places where the credit-card swiping habit never truly formed—like parts of Africa and South America—or places like Russia, where it was sufficiently unsatisfactory (think long lines) as to make consumers open to forming new habits. Even people like Rosenblum, who recognize the theoretical improvement mobile payments represent, apparently won’t form a new habit unless they deem the old one to be a serious drag.

But, as it happens, there are at least a few small slices of the U.S. economy where this is already the case. People now routinely pay for parking on their mobile phones because it’s a complete downer to dart back to the street every two hours. Hundreds of thousands of us now use car services like Uber, which has improved on the taxi industry’s existing cash or balky-credit-card-reader options with a painless pay-by-phone application.

Or take Dwolla, an Iowa-based payments company that’s raised over $20 million from investors. When Dwolla’s co-founder, Ben Milne, helped start the company in 2008, his ambition was to displace the likes of Visa and MasterCard by building a network from scratch and charging stores and their customers next to nothing to move money around. A few years in, Milne conceded that “retail is a really hard place to convert users in terms of getting them to pay with another payment form.” But that wasn’t the end of the story. It turns out the company is growing rapidly by taking on more tedious transactions. “Where Dwolla is having the most success is with local governments, state governments, who’ve never accepted an electronic payment. There are literally checks sent in,” says Albert Wenger, a partner at Union Square Ventures and Dwolla board member. “They’re not trying to replace one form of payment with something slightly better. They’re replacing a complete pain in the ass with something that works pretty well.”