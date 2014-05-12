There are spoilers below because this is Game of Thrones, people.

You’d be hard pressed to name the protagonist of Game of Thrones. The books are designed to keep readers pivoting from one character’s point of view to another (many, though not all, of the major characters narrate their own chapters), and the TV series has followed suit. No single character controls the screen or owns the action. An individual episode will skip from Arya’s adventures on the road to Ramsay Snow’s latest torture device to the machinations of various Lannisters. This narrative spin-the-bottle keeps Game of Thrones lively and spontaneous, and keeps its viewers invested in the fates of more than one character. It’s also what keeps the series from falling into the hero/anti-hero trap in which much of television finds itself struggling. There are so many GoT characters to root for, and despise, and feel disappointed by, that the series’ arc is unblemished by the deaths of one or two—or a whole wedding party.

Ever since poor Ned Stark lost his head, it’s been clear that George R.R. Martin won’t hesitate to kill his darlings, his darlings' darlings, and most of all, his fans’ darlings. But the longer the series goes on, the more fully we get to know the characters, and the smaller the pool of heroes and villains gets (bye bye half the Starks, Khal Drogo, and Psycho Joffrey), the harder it will become to accept the deaths of major characters—although we know that they must be coming. More characters will likely face the axe/poison/arrow, though we think we haven’t a Stark to spare!

So then what are we to make of the clusterf*ck (and there’s really no other way to describe it) Tyrion has found himself in? The most triumphant, gleeful moment of the series thus far—Joffrey’s bulgy-faced, purple-veined, slow, glorious death— has led to the imprisonment and trial of Game of Thrones’ most witty, entertaining, lovable, and empathetic character. Our joy has, in its own way, turned to ashes in our mouths.