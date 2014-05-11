I think we can all agree that Hillary Clinton has spent a long career in public service and is thus entitled to do what all politicians are entitled to do: write a boring and dreary book about her experiences. However, Clinton is not entitled to receive boring and dreary (and extensive) coverage of that same book, which is titled, yes, Hard Choices.

Well, Sunday was Mother's Day, and—who could have guessed it—Clinton released a section from her book about her mother. (Nothing says "I love you, mom" like higher book sales.) And Politico, no doubt feeling that it has found its true subject, devoted two stories to the memoir. One of them was Mike Allen's Playbook, in which he quoted several passages. Here is a taste:

“From the moment I first held Chelsea in my arms in the hospital in Little Rock, I knew my mission in life was to give her every opportunity to thrive. … Now that she’s expecting a child of her own, I’m preparing for a new role that I’ve looked forward to for years: grandmother. And I’ve found myself thinking a lot about my relationship with my own mom...I remembered a piece of wisdom that an older friend of mine shared in her later years that perfectly captured how my mother lived her life and how I hoped to live mine: ‘I have loved and been loved; all the rest is background music.’"

Exciting stuff. And how does Allen summarize these nuggets of wisdom?

TOP TAKEAWAY: This shows that the book isn't all about foreign policy. It's meant to be human, personal, relatable.

Give credit to Allen for including the words "meant to be." Maggie Haberman, in her news story on the excerpts, simply writes: