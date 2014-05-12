As many Iranian artists know, everything is political under a paranoid regime. Even if you shun politics, your work will almost invariably be viewed as support for or opposition to the leadership.

A case in point is Pallett, a fusion band that blends Iranian folk music with jazz and Western pop influences, and who performed on national television in January. Since the 1979 revolution, showing instruments on television has been illegal, so the five-member band pantomimed instead. “Our music is not political,” insists Rouzbeh Esfandarmaz, Pallett’s clarinetist. But not everyone saw it that way. “For us, what we did was just something irregular. It was just a funny clip,” he says. “But for everyone else it was much bigger. Somehow they said that we were humiliating the television, so that made it a bit controversial.”

That’s an understatement. Pallett's performance made headlines for weeks, and superiors at the state broadcaster reportedly reprimanded the producer of the show.

At times, censorship in the Islamic Republic can seem surprisingly arbitrary. In principle, most art is not illegal, but artists need permission, which is given on a case-by-case basis. Therefore, censorship is often left up to individual concert organizers, gallery curators, and theater houses.

Last summer, The Muckers, an indie rock band, were permitted to play two shows in a theater hall in Tehran, but the venue canceled the second one. Although no dancing was allowed and the audience sat obediently in their seats during the first performance, “They said we were too wild,” says lead singer Hamid Kosari. He suspects that when the venue saw how many people turned up to the first gig, they pulled the plug to avoid attention.

The rules of censorship are so vague partly because the establishment is far from a monolithic force. And protecting the values of the Islamic Revolution is not just about protecting Islam. Habib Ahmadzadeh, a retired captain in the Revolutionary Guard who has authored several books and film scripts, says the higher purpose of Iranian art is to create patriotic unity against external and domestic foes. The most dangerous art of all, he says, is the one that creates division in the country.

Although he stops short of mentioning names, Ahmadzadeh is clearly referring to former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's policies, which deeply divided the political establishment. Ahmadinejad often used censorship for political purposes and only allowed a narrow sliver of art to flourish—art that, according to many critics, fostered factional strife rather than national coherence. (Opponents of Rouhani have claimed that the current government is no better ever since 9 Dey, a hardline weekly, was suspended in March.)

The Ahmadinejad government’s cultural policies were also often based on autonomous readings of Islamic scriptures that conflicted with those of influential clerics. “We have started to act like God,” Ahmadzadeh says about Ahmadinejad’s scriptural interpretations, which he thinks have endured via conservatives who still dominate parliament. Ahmadzadeh blamed “shallow moralists” for trying to advance in the ranks by beating others over the head with faux-religious laws.

Rouhani is trying to root out allies of the former president, and he and his ministers have been consistent in denouncing censorship imposed under Ahmadinejad. Most vocal is the culture minister, Ali Jannati, who has criticized book censorship by saying that if God himself hadn’t sent it, Ahmadinejad would have banned even the Koran. Early in his tenure, Jannati also said that segregating Iranians from the rest of the world by banning Facebook has nothing to do with preserving Islamic values. Many members of the cabinet, including the president, use social media to promote their views and policies.

Other statements have been more tacit. Last week, Jannati was photographed at the funeral of a prominent musician, sitting next to Rouhani’s brother, who advises the president on arts and culture, and censored author Mahmoud Dolatabadi.

Overall, little has been done to alleviate the general pressure on Iranians. Nine months after Rouhani was ordained in the beige halls of the presidential palace, Iran’s human-rights situation remains pretty paltry.

Authorities continue to close media outlets with the stroke of a pen. Social media is banned, and millions of websites are still blocked. Scores of political prisoners including the aging Mir-Hossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karroubi, who inspired the 2009 Green Movement, remain locked up. In the first two months of 2014 alone, Iran executed almost 100 people.

The government is not solely to blame. Executions are administered by the judiciary, which answers to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The same goes for freedom of the press, as Jannati pointed out after the closure of the popular reformist weekly Aseman: “Shutting down the newspapers is out of our hands.” As for opening wide the gates to the internet, the president needs to maneuver the 22-man Supreme Council for Cyberspace, which is dominated by conservatives.

Although it is possible for the government to challenge other pillars of power, Rouhani may gauge that he doesn’t have the political capital to do so, given domestic opposition to the nuclear negotiations. Everyone remembers President Mohammad Khatami’s failed attempts at reform in the late 1990s. Yet, some don’t believe Rouhani had real intentions in the first place. There's a Persian saying, “The yellow dog is the brother of the jackal,” which means: One ruler is just as bad as the next one.

“You cannot change the mentality of an akhund,” says Samin, a 30-year-old jewelry designer in Tehran, referring to Rouhani with a derogatory Persian name for an Islamic cleric. “And everyone who works with him grew up in this system.”

Correction: A previous version of this word referred to "akhund" as Arabic. While "akh" is Arabic for "brother," "akhund" is considered Persian slang.