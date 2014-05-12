As Vladimir Putin obviously knows by now, Johnny Manziel was taken at no. 22 of the first round by the Cleveland Browns in the National Football League draft Thursday night. There was a great deal of speculation as to where the former quarterback from Texas A&M would land. But it came as no surprise to those of us who followed the experts. If you were unfortunate enough to have missed their predictions, here is a partial recap.

Before we begin, I would like to give special thanks to Jon Gruden of ESPN, who was particularly helpful draft night right up until the moment he repeated the name of Johnny Manziel one too many times and his head exploded. Rest in peace, Jon, although I have a feeling it will not be for long.

Let us continue:

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN had Johnny Manziel going at no. 4 to the Cleveland Browns. But wait. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported he was going at no. 7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the team might even trade up to no. 2. But wait. Judy Battista of NFL.com had him going at no. 13 to the St. Louis Rams. But wait. Dan Hanzus of NFL.com had him going at no. 16 to the Dallas Cowboys. But wait. Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com had him going to the Buccaneers. But wait. Adam Schein of NFL.com had him going to the Rams or the Browns or the Buccaneers. But wait. Charley Casserly of the NFL Network had him not going in the first round. But wait. A day later he had him going to the Rams. But wait. Jordan Raanan of NJ.com reported that the New York Giants would consider taking him at no. 12 if he fell that far. But wait. Sports Illustrated draft experts Don Banks and Chris Burke had him going to the Buccaneers. But wait. Fellow Sports Illustrated expert Doug Farrar had him going to the Oakland Raiders at no. 5. But wait. Peter King of Sports Illustrated reported from a “smart” and “reliable” source that the Philadelphia Eagles might draft him at no. 22 if he was still there. But wait. NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock had him going to the Cowboys. But wait. NFL.com college football writer Mike Huguenin him going to the Jaguars. But wait. Matt Smith of the NFL Network had him going to the Titans. But wait. Chase Goodbread of NFL.com had him going to the Vikings. But wait. Pat Kirwan of CBSsports.com had him going to the Buccaneers. But wait. Rob Rang and Dane Brugler and Peter Prisco of CBSsports.com had him going to the Browns. But wait. Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network had him going to the Browns but at no. 26. But wait. Chris Mortensen of ESPN had him going to the Browns once again at no. 4. But wait. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports had him not going to the Cleveland Browns at no. 4. But wait. Mary Kay Cabot of Northeast Ohio Media said that USA Today said that Browns’ coach Mike Pettine said that he was still in the mix at no. 4. But wait. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said word had spread through the media that the Jaguars would take him. But wait. NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport had him being taken by Jaguars or the Rams or the Browns or the Vikings. But wait. Adam Schefter of ESPN said minutes before the draft he was hearing from various general managers that the team to watch for was the Vikings.