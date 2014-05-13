In a 1994 essay on violence in the hands of Hollywood, Martin Amis offered the following: “Nearing the Holocaust, a trespasser finds that his imagination is decently absenting itself, and reaches for documentation and technique. The last thing he wants to do, once there, is make anything up.” You can be an unwavering advocate for the absolute freedom of the artist’s imagination and still find yourself stuttering a bit when it comes time to justify portrayals of the Shoah, most especially if the artist is a “trespasser,” if he wasn’t stripped and gaunt at the lip of the inferno. As for those writers and novelists who lived to tell, they tend to live more than tell—the decimation they witnessed has a way of neutering all linguistic fertility, and so the focus is almost exclusively on the surviving, on the before and the after. The during is, as Amis suggests, an affront to language, regardless of whether or not one needs to marshal one’s imagination in the service of description.

The Shoah survivor and Israeli novelist Aharon Appelfeld has made a career of not telling. Since his first novel, Badenheim 1939, was published in 1978, he has produced a paradoxical oeuvre of silence. Irving Howe, writing in this magazine in 1986, said of Badenheim 1939 that it proceeds as if “recognizing a limit to the sovereignty of words,” that “the narrative is as furtive as the history it evokes; the unspeakable is not to be named.” All of the 17 novels that have been translated into English employ an identical furtiveness, a kind of verbose taciturnity or bustling reticence in honor of that limit, that realm in which language turns to ash. “Silence is a fence for wisdom,” says a proverb from the Mishna, and Appelfeld has woven of that proverb a startling literature. The Shoah looms in his work the way dark energy permeates the cosmos: nowhere seen or heard but everywhere exerting its influence, its anxiety, its pernicious reckoning.

See if a synopsis of his tremendous life story doesn’t read like an amalgam of the Brothers Grimm and Bruno Schulz: In 1941, when Appelfeld was eight years old, the Nazis overran his birthplace of Czernowitz and dragooned the Jews into ghettos. He heard his mother shot to death in their home. He and his father were cattle-trained to a death camp in Transnistria, to the east in Ukraine. He escaped beneath a fence and spent his boyhood on the lam in the wilderness, communicating with animals, sleeping between horses and dogs. Yellow-haired and blue-eyed, he passed for a Gentile but would not speak for fear of what his words might reveal about his Semitic veins. He taught himself to observe, to listen. He lived for a time among prostitutes and witches, blind peasants and invalids, criminals and vagrants. He called himself “Janek” and aided a coven of horse-stealers, men who welcomed him and did not ask fatal questions. He then labored as a cook for the Red Army, and when the Nazis fell he was shuffled from one refugee outpost to another before he made it to Italy, where he lived with a monk who taught him French and Italian. He arrived in Palestine in 1946, worked with orphans on a kibbutz, performed military service in defense of Israel, and studied with Max Brod, Martin Buber, and Gershom Scholem at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Pulsing within him was a cacaphony of tongues: the German of his parents, the Yiddish of his grandparents, the Ukrainian of the family’s domestic help, the Ruthenian and Romanian of the locals he’d known as a child, the Russian of the Red Army, the Hebrew of his new nation. A reluctant polyglot always aware of language’s creative/destructive duet, Appelfeld the Israeli Jew chose Hebrew as the medium for his storytelling vision. The clarity and simplicity of the Hebrew Bible, he knew, is the bedrock of efficient, unsentimental expression: no psychologically pregnant flashbacks, no fabricated explications, no force-fed morals, no multihued adjectives or grand abstractions. For Appelfeld, the Hebrew Bible’s deliberate sparseness is the principle element of its mastery and might. In his newest novel, Suddenly, Love, the protagonist, a memoirist at the end of his life, admits: “The prose of the Bible has to be a model for any writer.”