The amount of nonsense contained in this statement is hard to get your head around. For one thing, it’s close to meaningless to say you made money on a loan or investment and leave it at that. One needs to know how much risk was involved. If I lent your all-but-sure-to-fail company $1 million dollars, and you paid me back my principal plus $1,000, the transaction would not be a testament to my financial savvy. It would attest to how egregiously I under-charged you for the loan, since no one else would have offered such generous terms.

This was essentially the problem with our bailout. In mid-February of 2009, arguably the most anxious post-Lehman moment for the financial system, the top financial agencies of the US government (including Geithner’s Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve), put out a statement vowing to “preserve the viability of systemically important financial institutions”—meaning that they wouldn’t let any other giant fail. This explicitly committed the American taxpayer to an insurance policy that covered many trillions of dollars worth of assets. It almost certainly helped revive the megabanks’ stock prices and lower the rates at which they could borrow from private investors. It probably did as much to nurse the banks’ back to health as the money Geithner injected directly into the financial system via TARP. To say we’ve reaped a few tens of billions of dollars when we were on the hook for several trillion seems a bit … strange. But one hallmark of the finance-centric view of the economy is to all but ignore the gobs of hidden subsidies the rest of us serve up for the banking system. Geithner has mastered this delicate art.

Then there is Geithner’s related suggestion that because we saved the banking system and still managed to make money in the process, somehow we stumbled onto a reasonable approach for the future. Sure, it seemed like a bad idea during the financial crisis to have banks so big their collapse would lead to global financial ruin. But Geithner’s take-away is that it’s actually far less pernicious than would appear. If and when the panic comes, you just shovel money into the banks, get paid back (with a little profit, no less!), and go on about your business. It’s so much more practical than actually breaking up the banks, which would make a lot of bankers really, really sad. As Geithner told a Harvard economics class Sorkin sat in on, ending too-big-to-fail is “like Moby-Dick for economists or regulators. It’s not just quixotic, it’s misguided.”

Now might be a good time to pause for a brief historical refresher: The $700 billion we spent on TARP, or even the trillions in implicit subsidies we gave the banking system, were not the only cost of the financial crisis. The crisis and the recession it caused wiped out trillions of dollars in wealth and economic growth, while inflicting pain and suffering on millions of unemployed, newly-destitute, and suddenly asset-poor Americans. While Geithner is right that we had no alternative to limiting the damage with a series of bailouts (even if the banks should have shouldered much more of the cost), that position is only remotely coherent if it prompted us to rethink the structure of the financial sector to ensure this never happens again.

But Geithner considers this demagoguery. Far better to accept self-detonating banks as a central feature of the US economy. “I don’t have any enthusiasm … for trying to shrink the relative importance of the financial system in our economy as a test of reform, because we have to think about the fact that we operate in the broader world,” he told me a few years ago. “It’s the same thing for Microsoft or anything else. We want U.S. firms to benefit from that.” Geithner couldn’t conceive of the U.S. as a global economic power without Wall Street playing an outsized role.