We know by now that Bill Nye has become the Climate Change Expert-in-Chief for our nation. But John Oliver has done him one better by pointing out on last night's show that there's no reason to ever debate a climate change denier—because they're just plain wrong. "You don't need people's opinions on a fact," he said. And then he went on to present one of the most brilliant monologues I've yet seen on his show.
John Oliver and Bill Nye Show the World How to Debate with Climate Change Deniers
