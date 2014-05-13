Lots of people seemed shocked by Monday’s big news about climate change—that a huge mass of ice is melting in Antarctica, gradually raising sea levels and threatening low-lying communities around the world. They shouldn’t have been. And they should be prepared for more news just like it, because the South Pole isn’t the only part of the world where global warming is slowly but surely wreaking environmental havoc.

The news that got so much attention on Monday was about what’s officially known as the “West Antarctic Ice Sheet,” a 77 million cubic foot ice mass that sprawls across the portion of the continent in the western hemisphere and closer to South America. Unlike most ice sheets, its base is located below sea level, allowing for faster melt with the rush of warm ocean currents.

Because of this and other factors, scientists have been predicting instability in the glaciers of the West Antarctic Ice sheet since at least the 1960s, when Ohio State University glaciologist John Mercer cited the area as "uniquely vulnerable and unstable.” Eighteen years later, Mercer went even further, predicting that the melting was a result of higher carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere—and that, left unchecked, the melting would cause sea levels to rise and reach catastrophic levels.

“I contend that a major disaster—a rapid 5-meter rise in sea level caused by deglaciation of West Antarctica—may be imminent or in progress after atmospheric CO2 content has only doubled,” he wrote in a 1978 paper published in Nature. “This concentration will be reached within about 50 years if fossil fuel continues to be consumed at its recent accelerating rate, or within about 200 years if consumption is held constant at today’s levels.” Follow-up work by other researchers all pointed to the same conclusion: that West Antarctic glaciers are rapidly melting. Just this past January, a study published in the journal Nature found that one of West Antarctica’s largest glaciers had entered an “irreversible” melt, with the potential to add one centimeter to ocean levels within the next 20 years.