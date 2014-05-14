McKinsey and Company has published a new report about the Affordable Care Act. It's getting attention, but not entirely for the right reasons.

The report attempts to address a few different questions—among them, how Obamacare is affecting the uninsured. Research from organizations like Gallup, Rand, and the Urban Institute have made it clear that the proportion of Americans without coverage is coming down. But they don't show by how much. McKinsey has bene taking surveys of its own and, according to this new report, only about a quarter of the people getting coverage through the new marketplaces were previously uninsured. That’s a pretty low number and it would seem to suggest the law isn't having such a big impact. “The upshot of that figure was that of the people shopping for coverage on their own who had actually enrolled in a new plan in 2014, the vast majority had been previously insured,” as Avik Roy wrote in Forbes. “Another way to say that is that for all of the talk about 7-million this and 8-million that, the Obamacare exchanges’ expansion of coverage to the uninsured was far smaller.”

The second part of that quote makes a valid point that, presumably, few people grasp. Of the 8.1 million Americans signing up for insurance in the new marketplaces, many would have had coverage anyway. But, even with the information that McKinsey has provided, it's difficult to know how many people fall into that category—or how that really reflects on the law's overall performance.

For one thing, the survey includes people buying on the marketplaces as well as those buying directly from insurers. As the bloggers Charles Gaba and Andrew Sprung have pointed out several times, those factors could skew the numbers (or interpretations thereof) by quite a lot. Another issue is that, in the absence of the Affordable Care Act, some people who had insurance last year would have lost it this year—just as some people who lacked coverage last year would have gotten this year. The market as a whole is very fluid, with people switching between employer coverage and individual coverage and back again. Adjusting for those variables is tough. Then there's the problem common to so many of these surveys. People don’t always use the same definition of “previously uninsured” or have precise recollections of their recent past. Keep in mind, too, that lots of people are getting insurance through other sources, like Medicaid, through which enrollment will increase over the course of the year.