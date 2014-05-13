For all the difficulties of President Obama’s second term, in one key area he’s been a huge success: getting judges confirmed to the federal bench. After a slow start in his first term, Obama has now had more judges confirmed than President Bush at the same time in his presidency. And last week Obama nominated Pamela Harris, a visiting law professor at Georgetown University, to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals—the type of federal judge Obama has not nominated previously. Liberals should rally behind Harris’s nomination, because she embodies, more than any other Obama judicial nominee, all three of the important qualities I previously described for federal judges: She will be a sympathetic vote to liberal causes; she has a great professional network that will give rise to the next generation of liberal legal elites; and she will be an eloquent and inspiring champion of liberal jurisprudence.

While Harris’s nomination is unlikely to earn the attention of say, an opening on the Supreme Court, she’ll be in a position on the Fourth Circuit Court to hear many more cases: For every case the Supreme Court decides, a Fourth Circuit Court judge decides approximately 10 cases. We can assume that Harris, who served on the board of directors of the main liberal legal organization, the American Constitution Society for Law and Public Policy (ACS), will be a solid progressive vote on one of the nation’s most important courts. The Fourth Circuit hears cases involving the federal government, since it covers many states with government offices—Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Also, with North Carolina passing radically conservative legislation, the Fourth Circuit could decide the constitutional boundaries of certain conservative causes.

To really appreciate Harris’s importance, though, you need to understand the types of judges Obama has typically nominated to the federal courts, especially as he has picked up the pace of nominations—he has doubled his rate of confirmed nominees in 2014 as compared to 2013. Not many of these Obama nominees have networks outside of the corporate world, frustrating some, including Senator Elizabeth Warren. One study found that more than 70 percent of Obama nominees primarily had corporate legal careers prior to being nominated, and only 4 percent had public interest careers.

Harris’s professional experiences, by contrast, give her a unique—and exceptionally broad—network of professional relationships. She has experience in the corporate law world, as she was a partner at a leading Washington law firm. She has taught at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, Harvard Law School, and now Georgetown. She has served in the government in both the Office of Legal Counsel and the Office of Legal Policy in the Justice Department. Her experience on the Board of Directors at ACS gives her unique experience in an organization that is both a public interest and a social movement operation.