Knowing all the details of Amanda Knox's story—that she was arrested, convicted, sent to an Italian prison, and then released—doesn't spoil Crouch's provocative, empathetic novel, though it is clearly based on Knox's supposed involvement in the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher. She hems carefully to known facts about the Knox case, but manages to make the story entirely her own with precise, deft twists. And while she offers her own theory on whodunnit, Crouch's careful manuevering means you're never sure whether you're being told the terrifying story of a wrongfully accused young woman or decieved by that same woman. (Available June 17)

The Quick by Lauren Owen

It feels wrong to say any more than this about The Quick: The first quarter of this debut novel is a lovely, poetic tale about an orphaned brother and sister who grow up on a crumbling estate in late-Victorian Yorkshire. The second quarter revolves around the brother's fledgling homosexuality. The last half is entirely bonkers and totally unexpected. Read it with the lights on. (Available June 17)

California by Edan Lepucki

Frida and Cal were just a regular young married couple living in LA when the apocalypse rolled in. Now, they're barely surviving in a shack in the woods, foraging for mushrooms by day and exhaustively analyzing their precarious existence by night. Then, Frida discovers that she might be pregnant, and the two begin to question whether it's better to hunker down or venture out in hopes of finding a community. Lepucki smartly avoids dragging zombies or nuclear war into the narrative, and instead centers her apolcalypse around the gradual decline of the American economy—a much more likely and terrifying prospect then the return of the undead. Class warfare, guerrilla domesic terrorism, and the rise of mob mentality mingle carefully with a more traditional character study of a marriage under duress. The result is one of the wisest and scariest apoloclypse novels I've ever encountered. (Available July 8)

The Magician's Land by Lev Grossman

If you haven't read the first two books in Grossman's Magicians trilogy, buy them immediately and set aside a weekend to read them straight through before you turn to The Magician's Land. The series, which follows a group of—you guessed it—magicians through the emotional foibles of young adulthood has been called "Harry Potter for adults." But it's way more complex than that. Grossman hones in on the particularly brutal business of being young, and then adds layer upon layer of literary allusion, creating works that are both homages to fantasy's past and glimpses at it's future. (Available August 5)

Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage by Haruki Murakami

We don't know much about Murakami's latest, only that it's a great deal shorter than his last novel (which cleared one thousand pages), and that it revolves around a middle-aged man (of course) who sets out High Fidelity–style to understand why his high school friendships unraveled. But when Murakami writes short, the results are almost always dreamy, compelling, insightful works (think Norwegian Wood). If nothing else, Colorless Tsukuru's arrival means another chance at Murakami Bingo. (Available August 12)