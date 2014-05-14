Just like that, no one cares about the Federal Reserve again.

Bloomberg’s Nicholas Johnston is reporting that the Senate is planning to recess next week without voting on any of the three nominees for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. During that recess—on May 28 to be exact—Governor Jeremy Stein will step down from his position to rejoin the Harvard faculty. With his departure, the Board will have just three governors for the first time in its history. In fact, it would only have two members except for the fact that Governor Jerome Powell has been re-nominated after his position ended last January and is allowed to continue serving in the meantime.

This is, to put it bluntly, inexcusable. The Federal Reserve is the most important economic actor in the U.S. economy. It has a host of new financial regulatory rules under Dodd-Frank. It is currently winding down its quantitative easing program, in which it bought hundreds of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries to spur economic growth. In other words, the Fed is very busy. As Binyamin Appelbaum noted earlier this week, the Board is already stretched thin with four members and will have trouble functioning with three members:

Now that the Fed has only four board members, most of the committees are solo affairs. Only the one that oversees bank supervision, headed by Daniel K. Tarullo, has a full complement of all three of the available governors. Mr. Stein and Mr. Powell each run two solo committees, an arrangement the Fed has maintained in the hope of imminent reinforcement. But if the board is reduced to three governors, the challenges would extend beyond asking Mr. Powell to be chairman of four committees. The remaining governors would be barred from speaking about policy issues except at formal meetings because any such conversation would involve a majority of the board.

Fortunately, the Senate plans to take up the nominees immediately after it returns from a week-long Memorial Day break. Senator Rand Paul has said once again that he plans to block the nominees unless he gets a vote on his Audit the Fed bill. That will slow things down for a few days, but ultimately, without the support of most of his caucus, Paul can’t stop them from moving forward. Assuming the Senate acts as scheduled then, the Board will have five members (out of seven) soon enough. (President Barack Obama hasn’t nominated anyone for the other two other positions.)