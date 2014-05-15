Among Rogozin’s responsibilities is overseeing the Russian aerospace industry—on which ULA (SpaceX’s chief competitor) is reliant. To get U.S. Air Force communications satellites into space, ULA launches them on its Atlas V rockets, which it can’t build without the RD-180 engine, which, in turn, is manufactured exclusively in Russia. The company that makes the RD-180 is called NPO Energomash, and while it is not directly owned by Rogozin, it is part of the aerospace industry for which he is responsible. And Rogozin was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury back in March.

The U.S. has not introduced sectoral sanctions that would forbid doing business with entire blocks of the Russian economy, and ULA’s contract with Energomash does not fall under the purview of either round of U.S. sanctions against Russia. That is, technically, ULA buying Russian rocket engines for an estimated 12 million tax dollars a pop in order to launch sensitive Air Force equipment into space does not violate the new sanctions regime, but it sure doesn’t look great.

SpaceX has been taking full advantage of the chill and pressing the case that the Air Force should not be funneling the money of U.S. taxpayers to a hostile government. It should be done, SpaceX has argued, by an American company with a wholly American-made product. For example, SpaceX. (Or at the very least, SpaceX has argued, allow SpaceX and its line of Falcon rockets to compete with ULA for the contracts.)

On April 28, for instance, SpaceX filed yet another protest in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. “The majority of … launches are performed by ULA's Atlas family of launch vehicles, which use the RD-180 rocket engine. The RD-180 is made in Russia by NPO Energomash, which is owned and controlled by the Russian government,” SpaceX wrote in their claim. “The Russian space and defense industries are led by Dmitry Rogozin, the deputy prime minister of Russia. Mr. Rogozin is on the United States' sanctions list as a result of Russia's annexation of the Crimea. In other words, under the ULA Contract, the Air Force is sending millions of dollars directly to an entity controlled by Russia and to an industry led by an individual identified for sanctions.”

On May 1, SpaceX won its first victory when a federal judge issued a temporary injunction prohibiting ULA from buying rocket engines from Energomash due to “the public interest and national defense and security concerns.”