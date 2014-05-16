Let's start with the true costs of health care reform. Even if the cost per saved life under Obamacare were truly $4 or $5 million—and I doubt it is, for reasons I'll discuss some other time—that would hardly be out of line with other government programs and regulations that enjoy broad support here in the U.S. As Harold Pollack, the University of Chicago professor and New Republic contributor, has pointed out, “automobile child restraints and child-resistant cigarette lighters were also estimated to cost several million dollars per life saved.” Some interventions, like regulations of asbestos, cost more—a lot more.

That doesn't mean health care reform represents the most cost-effective way to reduce mortality. It probably isn't. But saving lives also isn't the only reason to provide people with health insurance. The main objective is to provide financial security, by insulating people from crippling and frequently unpredictable medical bills. "Remember," says David Cutler, the Harvard economist whose book Your Money or Your Life deals explicitly with these issues, "the primary benefit of insurance is smoothing money flows, not extending life. That is, it's peace of mind and the ability to avoid desperation." Other financial benefits of health care reform include more freedom to change jobs and start businesses, since people with pre-existing conditions are no longer dependent upon employers for insurance.

This may all sound kind of fuzzy. But plenty of academic literature backs it up. In 2011, for example, a paper by Tal Gross and Matthew J. Notowidigdo in the Journal of Public Economics found that expanding Medicaid eligibility by 10 percent reduced personal bankruptcies by 8 percent. And just this week, a study in the Journal of Health Economics found that wages for younger workers were higher in states that had, on their own, made it possible for young adults to remain on their parents' policies. A serious cost-benefit analysis would have to account for all of these benefits, for reasons that Bill Gardner, a health services researcher, explained recently at The Incidental Economist blog

Health insurance gives you access not just to live saving care, but also to the rest of medical care, including things like hip replacements that allow you to walk and run, and free you from chronic pain. Insurance also protects your family from financial ruin. It’s the total contribution of health insurance to well-being that needs to be considered in deciding whether we should support universal coverage. If Cannon is going to place a value on being insured, he needs to consider the total benefit a person experiences from having health insurance, not just the chance that it will save her life.

Benjamin Sommers, a Harvard economist and co-author of the Massachusetts study, expressed similar thoughts via e-mail:

Mortality is not the only—or even primary—benefit of expanded health insurance, since death is a fairly rare outcome. Quantifying the other benefits—improved quality of life and mental health, improved symptoms, and financial protection—are equally or even more important at a population level, since they're much more common. While our study estimated a "number needed to treat" of 830 people covered to save one life, our secondary outcomes implied that for every 4 people gaining insurance, 1 person had a major increase in overall self-reported health. The Oregon study indicated that for roughly every 11 people covered, there was 1 less person with depression. These are pretty sizable changes that would have to be taken into account in assessing the benefits of expanding coverage.

Of course, the opposite is also true, as Cannon noted in a follow-up. An honest accounting of the Affordable Care Act should consider all of the law’s costs—not just the dollars government is spending to help people get insurance. Under Obamacare, for example, many younger and healthier people are paying more for coverage, because insurers can no longer charge different prices to people based on pre-existing medical conditions. Some employers that might not otherwise pay for insurance are now doing so. There are also lots of new regulations, each of which has the potential to distort the insurance market in ways that make it less efficient. Obamacare detractors would identify costs associated with all of these, though defenders would note (correctly) that many have offsetting benefits of their own.