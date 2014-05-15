Rosenworcel and Clyburn, whose votes would be needed for any final rules, clearly forced changes to Wheeler’s proposal. Wheeler now offers a choice between his initial plan, using Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act to regulate broadband activity, and Title II reclassification, a major shift. “While the Notice reflects a tentative conclusion that Section 706 presents the quickest and most resilient path forward… it also makes clear that Title II remains a viable alternative and asks specifically which approach is better,” reads a fact sheet at the FCC website. The proposal also asks whether the FCC should ban fast lanes, known as “paid prioritization arrangements.”

Just listening to Wheeler today, you’d have thought he was the biggest Internet freedom activist in the country. “If telecoms try to divide haves and have-nots, we’ll use every power to stop it,” he said at the meeting. “Privileging some network users in a manner that squeezes out smaller voices is unacceptable.” Unfortunately, according to Craig Aaron of Free Press, Wheeler’s “rhetoric doesn’t match the reality of what’s in the rules.” They believe that Wheeler’s plan, which he says would prevent blocking or slowing of websites and prohibit “commercially unreasonable” fast-lane deals on a case-by-case basis, is impractical and legally dubious. “The only way to achieve his goals would be to reclassify broadband under Title II,” said Aaron.

Wheeler initially argued that activists were “misinformed” about his rules, which represented the best possible solution to ensure access to content for all Internet users. Today he actually met with those same activists before the meeting, imploring them that he shared their goals. Wheeler has gone from driving the process to becoming the swing vote, increasingly pulled along by his fellow commissioners to a place he never really wanted to go. And because Wheeler must convince his Democratic colleagues to get final passage, he’s in a much weaker position today than he was at the start of the process. “A few months ago, the FCC refused to even meet with us,” said Tiffiniy Cheng of the Internet activist group Fight for the Future. “Now, we’re feeling very good about what we can accomplish.”

The public comment period will run for four months, and activists plan to flood the FCC in support of a move to Title II reclassification. They see this as the beginning rather than the end of the fight. “There’s been such a shift in the rhetoric and situation around Title II,” said Marvin Ammori, a public interest lawyer involved in the net neutrality fight. “What phone and cable companies see as the nuclear option is now increasingly seen as the right option,” he added, citing new support from Rep. Henry Waxman, the browser company Mozilla and many others.

Whether or not Wheeler initially stacked the deck in favor of Comcast and AT&T, he’s given activists a real pathway toward the kind of broadband regulations they prefer. Wheeler’s path of least resistance would have been to keep the telecoms at bay by not even approaching the reclassification debate; that’s how former FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski opted in 2010. Now, broadband CEOs have roared against reclassification, and the battle has been joined.