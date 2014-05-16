Ukraine Thinking Together, May 15 to May 19, Kiev, Ukraine

This year Ukraine has seen protests, revolution, and a counter-revolution from abroad. An international group of intellectuals are gathering in Kiev to demonstrate solidarity, meet their Ukrainian counterparts, and carry out a broad public discussion about the meaning of Ukrainian pluralism for the future of Europe, Russia, and the world.

The Maidan and reactions to it, in Ukraine and abroad, raise classical and contemporary questions of politics and ethics.

How can human rights be grounded and how are we motivated by the idea of human rights?

How and when does language provide access to the universal, and how and when does it define political difference?

Are some experiences so intense that they alter the character of intellectual exchange as such?

How is decency in politics possible amidst international anarchy, domestic corruption, and the general fallibility of individuals?

Does revolution renew Europe and revive political thought or can revolution, like everything else, be consumed by the clichés and abstractions of globalization?

What does the revival of geopolitics mean for the world order?

Is the Maidan an eruption of youth or an expression of history?

Does its memory bring Ukrainians closer to European preoccupations, or introduce constellations that confound myths?

These will be the subjects of our seven panels, in all of which international and local intellectuals will meet. The discussions will take place in Ukrainian, Russian, German, French, and English, and in all panels at least one person, including those traveling from the west, will be speaking a language that is not his or her own mother tongue. In this way we hope to express our respect for language as such, and to demonstrate, in a small way, solidarity to Ukrainians and others who speak multiple languages. In expressing ourselves in other languages we also stress that the universal themes require a special sort of work from all of us, a labor that we hope will be rewarded by understanding and friendship.