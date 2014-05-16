Jill Abramson lost her job in a humiliating fashion this week, but there’s at least one honor she hasn’t been stripped of: She’s still slated to give the commencement address at Wake Forest University on Sunday. That sets her apart from a growing list of public figures—including International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde and former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice—whose invitations to give graduation speeches were revoked in response to student protests of their political views, or those of their institutions.

Students’ demands for a speaker whose every action and association represents their own values has prompted some to question how much it really matters who’s at the podium. After all, commencement addresses are notorious for being pretty formulaic and forgettable. As it turns out, there’s empirical data showing that most commencement speeches really are just compendia of a few key messages.

For a 2011 paper in the journal Current Psychology, Jenifer Partch and Richard Kinnier, psychologists at Arizona State University, used content analysis to identify and compare the themes of 90 commencement speeches delivered at American colleges between 1990 and 2007. No speaker or coed institution was represented more than once.

Partch and Kinnier also looked at how the speakers’ messages varied by gender—of the speaker as well as the audience. They divided their sample into three groups: speeches delivered by male speakers at coed universities; by female speakers at coed universities; and by female speakers at women’s colleges. (They couldn’t find enough examples of men speaking at women’s colleges to generate a meaningful sample.)