Paul has attacked the Department of Justice drone memeorandum and has tried to conflate criticism of the drone program with opposition to Barron’s nomination. While Democratic Senators have also criticized the drone program, the Constitutionality of using force against Al-Awlaki has been widely accepted in Congress. Senators Wyden, Udall and Heinrich, who have also criticized the drone program, have argued that the killing of Al-Awlaki was “a legitimate use of the authority granted to the President.” Al-Awlaki played a direct operational role in encouraging Nidal Hassan to go on a shooting spree at Fort Hood that killed 13 people and in assisting the Al Qaeda "underwear bomber" in trying to blow up an airliner over Detroit in 2009. Paul has tried to claim that Al-Awlaki was “not engaged in combat,” but that dismisses how important Al-Awlaki was in terrorist attacks. The administration has made this case publicly. Attorney General Eric Holder openly said that it would prefer to capture a U.S. citizen engaged in this type of operation but that when they operate from a place like Yemen, that may not be possible and the president has the Constitutional power to utilize military force.

Even critics of the drone program and the secrecy surrounding it have supported Barron’s nomination. Professor David Cole of Georgetown University, one of the most fervent critics of the administration on civil liberties grounds, has said that Barron is “a highly qualified lawyer who I know personally to be thoughtful, considerate, open-minded, and brilliant. His confirmation would put in place a judge who will be absolutely vigilant in his protection of civil liberties and his insistence that executive power be constrained by the rule of law.” I am amongst those who has criticized the administration’s secrecy on the drone program but I understand that we should not try to hold Barron’s nomination hostage over the administration’s decision on whether to release this memorandum, a decision that he has no control over.

Paul’s filibuster is the latest in a series of Republican attempts to misconstrue the work of a lawyer to keep them off the bench. Whether it is abortion or Benghazi, Republicans will find some way to take the work of a nominee completely out of context and to try to go after them. Here, the stakes are high because Democrats may lose the Senate in November and if Barron isn’t confirmed, it is unlikely that Obama would be able to fill the seat.

Undoubtedly, Paul’s team will spend the week frantically trying to put together enough material to fill up his filibuster. They may find it helpful to turn to one of the most important articles written on presidential war powers in the 21st century, the “Commander in Chief at the Lowest Ebb,” in the Harvard Law Review in 2008. The authors? None other than David Barron and his coauthor Marty Lederman of Georgetown Law.

Barron has been a strong proponent of civil liberties and took action immediately when he got into office to reverse the Bush-era memoranda that authorized enhanced interrogation techniques such as waterboarding.