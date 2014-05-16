Even AIDS itself has a different definition depending on where you’re standing. In the U.S., AIDS is someone whose little virus-fighters, their CD4 cells, are below 200 per cubic mm of blood (normal is 500-1,500) or who is already showing symptoms. The WHO definition is anyone with a CD4 count below 350. In most European countries, you need to have an AIDS-related infection to be diagnosed with AIDS.

So there are a lot of good reasons why comparing the AIDS epidemic between countries isn’t perfect. The numbers keep getting tweaked and updated, and the assumptions and definitions plugged into them differ by time and place. Epidemiologist after epidemiologist tells me that comparing any statistic directly to another is probably unfair. You need to think of each number as a range, a window that takes into account the vicissitudes of measuring an invisible disease with differently calibrated surveillance systems, much of it before digital record-keeping. UNAIDS, which has data for every country from Andorra to Zimbabwe, simply rounds all the numbers to the nearest hundred and puts a ‘circa’ (~) at the beginning of them.

Caroline Sabin, a professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at University College London and my sherpa through these methodological Himalayas, is the first to tell me not to make apples to apples comparisons. ‘It’s more like Red Delicious to Granny Smith,’ she says.

So why did I just spend a whole article comparing these numbers to each other?

The first reason I feel comfortable doing this is the consistency and scale of the differences between countries. In 2010, the lowest reported number of AIDS deaths in the United States was 15,529. The highest estimate of German AIDS deaths was 550. The rates per 100,000 population are 6.1 and 0.5, respectively. Those numbers have been steady since the early 2000s.

The three countries under comparison—Britain, Germany and the United States—have functioning governments and dedicated systems for tracking and reporting statistics. Their epidemiologists attend the same conferences, they apply the same statistical methods and rigor to their back-calculations. The calibration and strength of these systems differ, I’m sure, but we’re not comparing Monaco and Malawi here. Even accounting for the different methodologies, and accepting that each number is a range rather than a precise figure, no one gave me any reason to believe that the British and German systems are under-estimating their AIDS statistics by hundreds of percentage points.

It’s also worth noting that the differences in the epidemic show up beyond the national surveillance systems. Sabin points me to cohort studies, surveys of people living with HIV, that also found higher death rates in the U.S. than the rest of the rich world. In the story I mention one that reported mortality rates in the United States four times those in Europe, and roughly equal to South Africa.

A 2013 review comparing the AIDS epidemic across the 33 richest countries in the world—the U.S., the E.U., Japan, etc.—found that one-third of people living with HIV in the developed world were in the United States. This is the story the data seems to tell, no matter how you ask it.

“The scale of the epidemic in the U.S. is much greater,” Sabin told me. “We can’t say precisely by how much, but that’s what the numbers seem to say.”