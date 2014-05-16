A wage gap wouldn’t be very surprising, given that female editors on the whole make nearly $8,000 less a year than male ones and gender wage disparities follow women all the way to the top of their organizations. But it’s other parts of the story that illustrate some of the more subtle forces women are up against in today’s workplace. From the moment he hired her, Arther Sulzberger Jr., the publisher of the company, was “worried about her managerial style,” according to Auletta. Sulzberger viewed her as “difficult, high-handed, and lacking in finesse in her management of people at the paper,” he writes. His concerns grew, but not necessarily over actual missteps, although there were some. It seems it was that, as Auletta writes, “Her personality was an issue for him… Her style sometimes grated.”

Sulzberger isn’t the only one who reportedly felt this way about Abramson. Dean Baquet, who has taken over her role as executive editor, felt undermined when Abramson moved to hire someone at the same level as him without telling him. But he went further in his complaints to Sulzberger, saying, again according to Auletta, that her management style could be “too abrupt and belligerent.” Other coworkers have anonymously characterized her in similar ways, saying she is “brusque,” stubborn, and “impossible.” (It of course depends who you ask: Amanda Hess at Slate spoke to some of the women who worked below Abramson, who heaped praise on her work and management style.)

It’s much harder for a woman being accused of being an abrasive manager to be able to figure out what of that is truth and what of that is sexism. It’s not nearly as clear-cut as being told that you can’t have a writer job because you’re a woman or being pinched on the ass as you hand in your work. But the impact is still one of holding talented women back. As Auletta himself notes, “Abrasiveness has never been a firing offense at the Times.” And it is rarely one in broader journalism, which is known for cantankerous editorial personalities. But when a woman shows these characteristics, aggressively pursuing what she sees as the best course with perhaps less “finesse” than is expected of her, she can alienate her boss. It seems that contributed at least in part to the unceremonious firing of the first woman to lead a major paper’s newsroom.

Abramson isn’t the only victim of this new sexism. Most women at work will have to navigate it. One paper surveyed research from a number of fields and found that women can suffer “social and financial backlash when they behave assertively,” including by asking for more money. As sociologist Marianne Cooper writes, psychologists have “repeatedly found that women face distinct social penalties for doing the very things that lead to success.” They also suffer these penalties for being perceived to violate the gender stereotypes of being nurturing and group-oriented, instead of individualistic and competitive. Ambitious women who use the same tactics that men use to get ahead will still be half as likely to advance up the ladder.

Even Abramson’s efforts to correct the other sexism she reportedly experienced, that of disparate pay, seems to have tripped the personality wires. Auletta writes that raising the issue by bringing in a lawyer “seemed wrongheaded” to the men above her, “both on its merits and in terms of her approach,” which was perceived as “combative.” There's some dispute about whether this was one of the causes of Abramson's abrupt dismissal, but there's no dispute that Abramson’s management style—which resembled that of many male managers in journalism and elsewhere—was seen as inappropriate by men working both above and below here.