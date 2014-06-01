Brown also introduces one of Jaurès’s disciples, Léon Blum, a talented writer and politician whose early admiration for Maurice Barrès did not survive the Dreyfus Affair. In 1936 Blum, now leader of the French Socialists, barely escaped Jaurès’s fate when a gang of Action Française thugs dragged him out of his car on the Boulevard Saint-Germain and beat him savagely. He survived, led the Popular Front to victory in that year’s parliamentary elections, and became France’s first Jewish prime minister, whereupon the deputy Xavier Vallat greeted him with a notorious speech in the National Assembly: “Your assumption of power, Mr. Prime Minister, is unquestionably an historic event. For the first time, this old Gallo-Roman land will be governed by a Jew.... I say what I think—and bear the disagreeable burden of saying aloud what others only think—which is that this peasant nation would be better served by someone whose origins, however modest, reach into the entrails of our soil than by a subtle Talmudist.” Vallat, a close friend of Charles Maurras, would go on to precede Louis Darquier as the first head of Vichy’s General Commission for Jewish Affairs.

The really remarkable sections of Brown’s book, however, are not the ones that deal with politicians or scandals, but with the three writers Barrès, Maurras, and Drieu. And even here, one subject in particular stands out. The portraits of Barrès and Maurras are nuanced and sensitive, but both men, despite their talent, moved too easily and quickly from serious spiritual struggle to glib, simple partisanship to be truly interesting. Indeed, both often put their talent aside entirely in the service of partisan hackery. Maurras, who went almost entirely deaf at age fourteen, certainly had pathos in his life. But his massive output all too often consisted of nothing more than wittily vulgar abuse, littered with all manner of racial and anti-Semitic slurs.

Drieu La Rochelle, although he, too, ultimately failed to become a truly great writer, was different. At age 15, in 1908, the mischievous, antic adolescent had a fateful encounter with Nietzsche. Thus Spake Zarathustra enthralled him, and he went on, in his penultimate year of school, to tear through Descartes, Schopenhauer, Hegel, Schelling, Fichte, Bergson, Hartmann, William James, Darwin, and Spencer. In 1914, he went off to fight in World War I with a copy of Thus Spake Zarathustra in his knapsack. The war only confirmed the lessons he found in Nietzsche about vital energy and the dangers of degeneration. “The trump of war sounded in my blood,” he wrote later. “At that moment, I belonged body and soul to my race charging through the centuries ... toward the eternal idol of Power, of Grandeur.”

After the war Drieu joined an eclectic and politically ecumenical literary circle that included the three great Andrés of interwar literary France: Breton, Malraux, and Gide. To Breton, in 1927, he dedicated a memoir called The Young European, arguing that parliamentary democracy had driven France to decadence. As Brown points out, Breton’s Surrealism, with its longing for some new creation, born out of the unconscious and capable of recovering a forgotten human unity, was all too compatible with the post-Romantic sensibility that had also nourished Barrès and Maurras. “With its penchant for the bizarre and the surprising, its contempt for bourgeois morality, its black humor, its glorification of evil genius, its language of rebirth, its messianism, its explorations of the erotic at the margin of death, the postwar literary generation envisaged a new human condition and succumbed to the ravages of a twentieth-century mal de siècle.”

Drieu himself wrote some works of considerable power. His short novel Le feu follet (“The Manic Fire”), from 1931, although tinged with hackneyed criticisms of European degeneration, gave a darkly disturbing picture of a heroin addict’s descent into despair, and his ultimate suicide. Drieu’s criticism could be acute, and he deserves much of the credit for bringing Jorge Luis Borges to European attention after a trip he made to Argentina in 1933. “My poet walked and walked, striding like one possessed,” Drieu recalled of the time he spent with Borges. “He walked me through his despair and his love, for he loved this desolation.”

But in the end Drieu’s politics overwhelmed and crushed his literary inclinations. In January 1934, he spent a week in Nazi Berlin, and was enraptured. A month later, he witnessed the Paris riots in which Louis Darquier was wounded, and cheered on the forces trying to overthrow the Republic. In 1936, he attended the inaugural meeting of the Parti Populaire Français, a fascist party led by a thug-like former Communist named Jacques Doriot. Drieu fantasized that Doriot was the messianic leader who could break through the pettiness, the banality, and the ordinary corruptions of life and recreate “great communions.” Drieu thenceforth styled himself the poet of fascism, defending it as “the political movement that charts its course most straightforwardly, most radically toward a great revolution of mores, toward the restoration of the body—health, dignity, plenitude, heroism.” His writing turned steadily more crude, and he gave vent to gutter anti-Semitism. “In whatever language decadence slavers,” he wrote in an inferior novel called Gilles, “whether it be Marxism or Freudianism, the words of Jews inform the drool.” The novel portrayed a France undermined by the assimilation of all manner of “alien” elements, including Jews, feminists, homosexuals, and Surrealists (a movement with which Drieu had by this time definitively broken).

Drieu was now prepared for his role as a leading impresario of cultural collaboration. During the occupation, he feverishly supported Marshal Pétain’s “National Revolution,” and took over the most important French literary periodical, the Nouvelle revue française. The fact that he used his influence to save some friends from the Nazis (including a former wife who had been born Jewish) cannot mitigate this record, and to the end Drieu remained loyal to a horrific ideal. “I hope for the triumph of totalitarian man over the world,” he confided to his journal in June 1944. “Enough of this dust of individuals in the crowd.”

Drieu La Rochelle’s darkly fascinating career inspires Frederick Brown to some remarkably fine writing. “Despair was Drieu’s homeland,” Brown writes of the young author. “The character Drieu could flesh out most convincingly was his shadow.” By the time Drieu gave himself over fully to fascism, Brown comments, he “felt alive only within the radiant circle of a hero.” Brown brilliantly calls Gilles “a picaresque novel with the bones of a thesis regularly poking through the flesh of its characters.” All in all, these pages of Brown’s book provide one of the most acute portraits I have read of how a writer succumbs to the lure of political fanaticism. They stand with Carmen Callil’s brilliant biography of Louis Darquier as among the most lucid examinations of this chapter in the history of European darkness.

Although Brown finishes the book with a nine-page epilogue on Drieu’s role in the occupation, The Embrace of Unreason, properly speaking, comes to an end in 1940. Will Brown now continue his multi-volume investigation of French unreason with a third book, on Vichy? If so, he will enter into some heavily trodden scholarly territory, and the sheer weight of events may prove hard to convey in his loose, impressionistic style. Still, it would be wonderful to see him try. The French, under Vichy, had more freedom than most Europeans under Nazi rule to choose among the paths of collaboration, resistance, or apathy, making the country’s wartime experiences a moral drama of the first order. There are few writers better positioned to explore this drama, and the way that so many of the brightest minds in France failed the test—not only gazing into the abyss but plunging willingly over the edge.