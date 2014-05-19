Remember, Obamacare places a limit on out-of-pocket spending. This year, it’s $6,350 for an individual policy. For a family policy, it’s $12,700. If those limits applied even to people seeking care at more expensive providers, that could limit the financial incentive to shop around. Employers and insuers sought clarification—and, in early May, they got it. The Obama Administration effectively said charges in excess of reference prices would not count towards out-of-pocket limits. (The clarification does not affect plans sold through the new Obamacare marketplaces. Those plans are subject to more rigorous regulation.) If you decide to get care at a provider that charges above the reference price, you're going to owe the difference—and Obamacare's limits won't apply.

What's the danger here? For one thing, insurers might apply reference pricing to a much wider range of services than CalPERS did—and, in some cases, set payment levels so low that access to providers is difficult. Even if insurers don’t take these steps, confused beneficiaries could get tests or procedures at more expensive facilities that cost them many thousands of dollars, well beyond what they are supposed to face under the Affordable Care Act’s guidelines.

It’s hard to know how frequently this happened during the CalPERS experiment, if it happened at all. But the fact that a sizable number of beneficiaries continued to get procedures at higher cost facilities, incurring extra out-of-pocket costs for no apparent reason, raises the possibility that not everybody quite understood the choices they faced. Keep in mind that many people will get procedures wherever their physicians tell them—without thinking to shop around.

In some respects, reference pricing is of a piece with another cost control technique that’s become more popular in the last few years—limiting beneficiaries to “narrow networks” of doctors, clinics, and hospitals willing to accept lower price. The difference with reference pricing is that it provides a second, added layer of restrictions and incentives. It’s also more novel, because limited networks of one sort or another have been around since the 1980s. The piling of one restriction upon another makes it that much more dangerous, particularly since given that Obamacare's out-of-pocket limits were already pretty lax and that many people still don’t understand the basics of insurance.

“Market based solutions work best when there is symmetric information between consumers and providers,” Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told me “But health insurance literacy is limited for many, many consumers. Studies show people struggle with concepts like ‘deductibles’ and ‘coinsurance’ and how they apply. The financial consequences to consumers are already high, and could become more burdensome as more intricate rules are introduced.”

The dangers are real enough that the Administration acknowledged them explicitly, in the document clarifying how Obamacare's rules apply to reference pricing: “Such a pricing structure may be a subterfuge for the imposition of otherwise prohibited limitations on coverage, without ensuring access to quality care and an adequate network of providers.” That document also warned that employers and insurers using reference pricing must use “a reasonable method to ensure that it provides adequate access to quality providers.”

That doesn't mean a whole lot, but the administration said it wanted public input on standards and regulations that might safeguard against problems and abuses. The input will probably sound something like this comment, provided via email by Lydia Mitts, a health policy analyst at FamiliesUSA:

We are glad to see that the administration is considering standards for reference-based pricing structures to ensure that consumers have meaningful access to care. While reference pricing can be useful tool to address price variation, it's not appropriate for all types of care and should not be used as backdoor way to hinder access to care or shift costs to consumers. This type of pricing should only be applied to select shopable, scheduled health care service. These programs also only work if consumers have access to accurate price information, in an easily understandable format. Programs must have robust consumer education and shopper tools to ensure that consumers have the support necessary to find a provider within the reference price. At the least until the administration issues standards to ensure that these safeguards are in place, we think any out-of-pocket costs consumers incur from seeing a provider that charges beyond the reference price, but that would otherwise be in-network, should count towards their out of pocket limit. We don't want to see reference pricing used as a tool to erode the out-of-pocket protections in the ACA and think further standards need to be in place to ensure that these programs are built in an appropriate and consumer friendly manner.

The deadline for comments is August 1, which means consumer advocates have about two months to make sure the administration hears these concerns—and responds to them.