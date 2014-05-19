Last week, a group of conservative Republicans held a semi-secret meeting outside of Washington to formulate a policy agenda for “constitutional conservatives.” Time’s Zeke Miller obtained a copy of that agenda, which contained the typical conservative goals of lowering taxes, balancing the budget, replacing Obamacare, securing the border and protecting religious freedom. The manifesto did not delve into policy specifics, but instead offered a broad outline of conservative goals.

Here’s what it said on regulation:

Remove artificial barriers to energy exploration and production, such as blocking Keystone XL.

Create a strong regulatory review process in Congress.

End regulations that encourage fewer jobs with shorter hours.

Eliminate ineffective regulations—and pending regulations—that keep businesses from hiring.

Many regulations are vital to correct market failures or uphold societal norms, and deregulation is not a macroeconomic tool for recovering from a recession. But there are many regulations in our economy that stifle long-term growth and choke off innovation. Three areas in particular stand out: housing policy, copyright law, and occupational licensing.

Housing regulations in cities across the country artificially limit the supply of housing and drive up prices. This is a policy choice. Relaxing zoning regulations would set off a construction boom and lower rents dramatically.