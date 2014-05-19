The 2022 World Cup, which will be held in the Persian Gulf emirate of Qatar, is more than eight years away. But it is already making a lot of news—and not the sort of news the oil-rich nation hoped to make when it landed the tournament.

ESPN conducted a special investigation into the human rights abuses in Qatar as part of its E:60 documentary series. The investigation, E:60: Trapped in Qatar, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the living and working conditions of the mainly migrant workers who have been building the massive new infrastructure that will allow a nation the size of Connecticut to host a tournament usually spread across host countries the size of Brazil, South Africa, or the United States.

Since Qatar has only 278,000 nationals, the labor is imported from poor countries like Nepal, the Philippines, India and Sri Lanka. ESPN's alarming account reports that, in the last year alone, 184 Nepali migrant workers died from “cardiac arrest” caused by the working conditions and extreme heat. That’s only Nepalis. The documentary estimates that, at the current rate, more than 4,000 migrant workers will die by the time Qatar puts on the 2022 World Cup.

The scariest part is that ESPN’s calculation is at the current rate. So far, Qatar has only broken ground on one new stadium. By 2022, it needs to construct 12 of them. What happens when Qatar falls behind on construction, as every country hosting a major tournament does?