When the vast majority of Senate Republicans—including cosponsors—successfully filibustered a mild, bipartisan energy efficiency bill last week, citing dubious procedural objections, reporters smelled a rat, and Huffington Post quickly identified former Massachusetts senator, and current New Hampshire Senate hopeful Scott Brown as the source of the odor.

It turns out the bill's Democratic author is incumbent New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and Brown wanted to deny his likely opponent a legislative accomplishment to tout in her re-election campaign. So he went to work on his former colleagues, and they overwhelmingly did his bidding. But there was one particularly notable exception: New Hampshire's other senator, Republican Kelly Ayotte.

It was a free vote for Ayotte. The fix was already in. And she voted with Shaheen, against Brown's wishes, anyhow.

This naturally raised questions about Ayotte's political calculation, but when Huffington Post reporter and D.C. bureau chief Ryan Grim asked her about the rift, and wrote about it, the New Hampshire GOP decided to paper it over by trashing Grim. Ayotte acknowledged that Brown had contacted her about the bill, but denied that he'd "lobbied" her, which seemed to undermine Grim's contention that he'd pressured her one way or another. And it did…if you were born yesterday.