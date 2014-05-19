Before hopping on his flight to Shanghai Monday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin convened his security council to talk about the situation in Ukraine. Then, for the third time, the Kremlin said that Russian troops would be pulling away from the Ukrainian border. We have no reason to believe Putin this time, but on the off chance that he actually means what he says, he might be calling his own bluff on the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and giving the beleaguered country some breathing room ahead of the presidential election on Sunday.

The first two times Putin announced a withdrawal from the Ukrainian border, nothing happened; tens of thousands of Russian troops remained stationed ominously close to the border and showed no signs of moving, as U.S. satellite imagery confirmed. So far, no meaningful troop movements away from the border have been observed, but defense experts told The Guardian that it will take at least 24 hours for the order to be implemented.

Meanwhile, Russian media is already circulating footage of troops packing up their tents and readying tanks for withdrawal. But as Raymond Finch, a Eurasian military analyst at the Foreign Military Studies Office, cautioned, “you literally cannot believe what you see. That might be from six months ago.” Indeed, just this morning Radio Free Europe’s Carl Schreck reported that Russian state television had used footage from an 18-month-old operation in the North Caucasus in a segment on fighting in east Ukraine.

Regardless, the Kremlin's statement is a clear effort to distance itself from Ukraine’s pro-Russian separatist governments, which remain locked in deadly confrontations with state anti-terrorist forces. “What matters is the evidence that Putin is distancing himself from the bullies inside. That matters more than the actual physical deployments of troops on the border,” said Jacob Kipp, a security expert at the Jamestown Foundation.