The real risk that Republicans will win control of the Senate should be motivating President Obama to nominate liberal judges at a fast clip, and Senate Democrats to confirm them just as quickly. Why eliminate the filibuster for all non-Supreme Court nominations, as Harry Reid did late last year, only to hand the minority party control over the federal bench?

But for reasons that are difficult to explain and even harder to justify, we're instead witnessing the bizarre spectacle of House Democrats, including civil rights hero John Lewis, submarining an anti-gay confederate sympathizer whom Obama nominated for a federal judgeship.

If you're thinking there must be more here than meets the eye, you're correct. This is actually a story about Democrats misjudging the GOP's reaction to the nuclear option, and (thus far) failing to take further steps to assure that Republicans don't use different filibuster rules to keep liberal judges off the bench. But it's also a reminder that the American right is in thrall to revanchist reactionaries, and there may thus be a way for Democrats to hoist Republicans with their own petard.

The nominee in question is Michael Boggs. As a state legislator in Georgia a decade ago, Boggs voted to keep a Confederate insignia on the state flag and to amend the state constitution to ban gay marriage. Among other things. And yet, here he is, just a few procedural steps away from a lifetime appointment to a U.S. district court. If Mitt Romney had won the presidency it's hard to imagine him nominating this guy.