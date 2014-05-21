BJH: Everything crystalized for me after I tracked down Tom. There was also the good looking and daring American CEO and his wily Japanese corporate boss, the foul-mouthed marketing maven and the rotund and nerdy tech guy, a whole gallery of amusing and immediately relatable characters.

As I began writing the book, my fear was that I fantasized about working at Sega as being inside Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, and that I would talk to these guys and they’d say that they were just corporate guys, punching the clock. But they had such a thrill being there. Everyone I spoke to, from the CEO to the assistants, all said that they considered this the greatest time of their life.

LL: So, Mario or Sonic?

BJH: I always felt that deep-down I preferred Mario and Nintendo, but when I was younger, I so wanted to be a Sega person. I wanted to be cool. I aspired to be the kind of person who’d like Sega products. I kind of felt that at the time, but wasn’t able to articulate it, nor would’ve I admitted it because I was an insecure kid. I guess the bottom line is that Sega’s marketing really did work!

LL: Nintendo is legendarily controlling. How did you get around that?

BJH: I wanted to tell Nintendo’s story as much as Sega’s, but Nintendo wasn’t very responsive. It was disappointing to me that this company that was responsible for so much joy in my childhood made it so difficult for me to shine a light on them. I tried hard not to let it cloud my memories of Mario, and finished the book still loving the plumber, but, unfortunately, I wasn't always able to tell the "other side" of the story.

LL: Nintendo is now in very dire straits, having ended the previous fiscal year with $229 million in losses. Could it do today what it did back then to battle Sega?

BJH: The cost of sticking to your guns today is so much higher than what it was in 1993. I don’t know if they can weather the storm. Nintendo wants you to experience everything through them, but why not let Apple release the old Mario games? With all the money they made off those games, give them away for free to remind people how much they loved the old games, and get them to consider buying the new Mario Kart.

LL: You write in your book about the fundamental difference between Japan and the United States. It seemed to me like you argued that the Japanese care mostly about creating a terrific game; while Americans care mostly about telling a terrific story.

BJH: Yeah, I think at the core there was a simmering war between product development and marketing. One of Sega's key moves was to brand the company as the loud, hyperactive alternative to the more kid-friendly Nintendo. It may be time for Nintendo to do the same, or at least reconsider the corporate narrative.

Image via Shutterstock.