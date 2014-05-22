If this sounds like an audacious claim—most of us, after all, have experienced the medium primarily as players, not viewers—kindly contemplate golf. In the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s, the game rose to national prominence, with hundreds of clubs popping up across the nation to accommodate players. By 1953, however, the sport was sufficiently beloved to merit that its key tournaments be televised. In 2013, the number of Americans who play golf declined by 400,000, while the number of people who watched the Masters on television stood at two million. In other words, a lot of people still love playing golf in their local country club, but the sport as such is now primarily defined by the marquee names that take up long stretches of TV air time and big advertising budgets.

And video games have much more in common with golf than they do with movies, say, or television. When we watch television, we’re engaged in a subjective intellectual and emotional experience, trying to make sense of the content that unfurls on the screen in front of us. When we play video games, we live in the moment, twitching our thumbs and arching our shoulders and calling on hand-eye coordination to do its thing. Look at seasoned gamers playing, and you’ll notice that they frequently aren’t looking at the screen. They don’t need to: They’ve memorized the playing field perfectly and are guided largely by muscle memory.

The same is true for golfers, basketball players, boxers, fighter jet pilots, and anyone else engaging in a pursuit that depends heavily on reflex and repetition. Which is why it’s often more fun to watch these masters at play than it is to get up and join in the game. When I step in the ring—which I did, in my younger, trimmer, and more foolish days—I get a few minutes of sweat and satisfaction. But when I watch Manny Pacquiao, I see the same familiar practice perfected, the same moves and jabs executed with the grace and the might that I, poor amateur boxer, will never have.

This, in part, is why so many people love watching sports. Although each game gives birth to a hundred little stories—the catch made in the bottom of the third, the shot that scorched the net just as the buzzer rang—sports aren’t primarily about narratives. They’re about transcendence, reminding us that our minds and our bodies are capable of so much more than we do with them each day, and allowing us to experience a sense of elevation by fixing our gaze on our skilled and muscular betters. Which is why watching a sporting event, unlike watching a movie or a television show, entails going into a mild sort of trance.

If you’ve ever sat mesmerized on the couch as a sibling or a friend played Mario, say, you know that watching video games being played achieves the same effect. It doesn’t matter that you’re not the one pressing the buttons: You cringe with every near miss and leap with every enemy slain because, by watching, you’re every bit as much a part of the game’s great kinetic torrent.