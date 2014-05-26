When I started teaching, I was 23 years old and had no weightier obligation than a masters thesis on Jane Eyre. I wasn’t married. I had no children. I had no pets. I didn’t even own a plant. I had worked as a camp counselor, a literary magazine intern, and at a strange neither-fish-nor-flesh job in which I allegedly curated a hotel’s rare books collection but mostly just poured wine for guests during a library-viewing-cum-happy-hour. It was during this last job that I learned I felt much more confident when I wore a blazer, and when I first started teaching, I attempted to convince myself that I had earned the right to tell my students what to do simply by outdressing them. I didn’t really have anything else going for me. I taught, and continue to teach, in a huge university that serves great numbers of “returning students”—that is, students who re-enroll in college after an absence ranging between a year and half a century—and I have never taught a class that did not contain several students who were older than me. All of them had and have more life experience in one way or another; it’s the kind of think you accrue fairly easily, it turns out, when you aren’t sitting in a carrel reading Jane Eyre.

I taught my first class with nothing to go on but the vague goal of teaching my students to become better writers. Almost as soon as I started teaching, however, I learned one of the paradoxical truths I’ve been working around since: No one wants to learn writing. The more you talk about it, the harder it becomes; the more students are aware that each word matters, the less likely they are to produce any. Writing terrifies everyone, to a frankly amazing degree. At the time I was too frightened to admit that I was terrified of writing and of my students, that we were all in fact terrified, and could at least learn to be less scared together. Instead I soldiered on and solemnly assigned craft essays.

It was probably one of the most boring classes the university had ever offered, and when I rewrote my syllabus, I rerouted my approach to one that has made me a better and even more terrified teacher: We would talk about the news, about culture, and about our lives. To an extent, I think any successful introductory writing class must deal with something outside the mere act of putting words on a page, since the only thing that can allow a student to forget the terror of writing is finding something they need to say. This, at least, is the best tactic I’ve come up with so far. It means my students write. And it means they put their faith in me in ways I cannot begin to deserve.

Over the course of a ten-week class, I play the role of therapist, priest, mentor, and friend. In their writings, in our class time, and in their meetings with me, students tell me about their pasts, their aspirations, their medical and mental health emergencies; about family tragedies and abuses they have survived; about their sexualities, their identities, their relationships, and their fears. I do not ask them to tell me any of this, but they offer it freely, as if they have simply been waiting for someone to tell. I’ve had students write about fleeing from abusive husbands, about their children’s births, their children’s disabilities, and their children’s deaths. They have written about reaching moments of clarity while spending a night in jail or awaiting a prison sentence—and I can relate these stories without betraying their confidences, because I have heard them numerous times, from numerous students, and I’ve been teaching for less than three years. Some of them have dealt with pain I find unimaginable, and have survived in ways that give me hope for humanity. Telling them how to do an MLA citation seems beside the point.

This happens because I am in a position of authority, but I am also deeply non-threatening for being a young, blonde woman who smiles a lot. I can’t strike fear into anyone’s heart, and certainly this has a great deal to do with my age and gender, but it also means that I benefit from a very specific kind of privilege. White male privilege means the gift of easy authority and confidence, among other dubious rewards. White female privilege means being viewed as harmless, innocuous, and safe to confide in. For a teacher, this is both a blessing and a curse. But mostly, I’ve found, it is a blessing. My students write about who they really are and what they really care about, without fearing I will censor or question them or reprimand them for their candor. I like to think this makes them better writers. I know it makes me a more generous and more thoughtful human being.