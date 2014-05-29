First, and perhaps most obviously, co-educational home economics classes would help women. Feminism may have effectively eliminated the training programs through which young girls were groomed for homemaking, but it never eradicated the attitudes that undergirded that training. The result is a world in which women might run (a few) universities, corporations, and major newspapers (for a time, at least) but are still expected to shoulder the cooking, cleaning, and hauling of offspring to dental appointments. The endless domestic burden was dubbed “the second shift” by the sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild 25 years ago, and it has not been much alleviated since. This double workload cuts to the heart of why women now graduate from colleges and universities at higher rates than their male peers, but are far less likely to make it to the upper ranks of their professions; they are stalled mid-life by untenable demands on time and body.

It’s true that men have, over the past half century, begun to contribute more as parents: The number of stay-at-home fathers has nearly tripled in the last 20 years—to a meager 214,000. One Census study showed that among men married to working women with children under four, 20 percent of fathers served as the primary caretakers. But despite the increase in hours men now spend with children, intensely gendered prejudices are slow to change, producing some scrambled ideas about emasculation when men take on responsibilities we still code as “female.” We need to rewire those attitudes wholesale and early, to teach boys from the time they are small that their obligations are to diapering as well as to moneymaking.

It’s a hack that could help women and children circumnavigate persistent injustices in social policy: the lack of mandated paid family leave and the absence of subsidized child care. For many Americans, there is often no practical, affordable way to both work and parent. But if men were raised to feel the pull of family responsibility, it would, at the very least, double the options available to many families. And though America will likely never adopt Scandinavian social policies, acquainting men with complex domestic obligations might also increase the chances of improving child care and leave polices. Why? Because it wouldn’t just be women going on about how crucial those policies are.

For men, there would be a whole other range of benefits. We’re often told about the “boy crisis in education”—that boys are more likely to be fidgety and to have trouble focusing in school. Their physical skills—once a key to their success in a robust manufacturing economy—are less marketable in a knowledge economy. A study performed by the research group Third Way found that boys across classes are disadvantaged in elementary education: By eighth grade, only 31 percent of them received As and Bs, compared with nearly half of their female peers.

The addition of home economics to a grade-school curriculum could help these boys, particularly if that curriculum also included an element of interpersonal, emotional education that taught them how to express affection and disagreement and how to ask questions and speak up for themselves. Boys are still too often made to feel as if they should communicate dissatisfaction not with words but through physical aggression.